'My body's not really recovering as well as I'd like' – Neilson Powless battling away at Tour de France despite uneven top form

EF Education-EasyPost racer part of stage 10 break that saw teammate Ben Healy take win

LE MONT-DORE PUY DE SANCY, FRANCE - JULY 14: Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost reacts after the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 10 a 165.3km stage from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (Super Sancy) 1318m / #UCIWT / on July 14, 2025 in Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Prior to this year's race, Neilson Powless said that taking a first-ever Grand Tour stage win or finally getting into the yellow jersey were his two key goals for the Tour de France.

It's true that, so far, neither of them has happened this year, as Powless' top condition is, he says, not quite as consistent as he would like.

