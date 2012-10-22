McQuaid: "Lance Armstrong has no place in cycling"

Image 1 of 3 UCI president Hein Verbruggen with Lance Armstrong in 2002 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lance Armstrong poses with his Damien Hirst-painted Trek at the conclusion of the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 The 2009 Tour de France presentation with Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden (Image credit: Sirotti)

“Lance Armstrong has no place in cycling,” UCI president Pat McQuaid said. In accepting the USADA's decision to ban Armstrong, the UCI has wiped out nearly over a decade of results and changed cycling history.

"Armstrong deserves to be forgotten in cycling now,” McQuaid said at a press conference in Geneva Monday midday.

Armstrong was given a lifetime ban and was stripped of all his results from August 1, 1998, including his seven Tour de France titles. Armstrong chose not to challenge the USADA charges of doping throughout his career.

Other titles he will lose include: Tour de Suisse (2001), Dauphine Libere (2002, 20039, GP Midi Libre (2002), Rheinland-Pfalz Rundfaht (1998), Tour of Luxembourg (1998), Tour de Georgia (2004), two stages at the Tour de France, two stages at the Tour de Suisse and four stages at the Dauphine Libere. He also faces the loss of his bronze medal in the time trial at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.