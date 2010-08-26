Former USPS doctor denies doping at team

Image 1 of 3 The US Postal-Berry Floor classics team (Image credit: CN) Image 2 of 3 The US Postal boys patrol the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Caroline Yang) Image 3 of 3 Old and new: the US Postal paint scheme (L) vs. the Discovery Channel paint-job. (Image credit: Zapata Espinoza/Trek USA)

The former team doctor for the U.S. Postal Service team has denied knowing of any doping at the team while he was there from 1999 to 2003. Spanish doctor Luis Garcia del Moral said he never saw any doping programmes at the team.

“I don’t know anything about all of this,” Del Moral told The Associated Press. “I never saw any such things.”

De Moral spoke in relation to Floyd Landis' claims of doping on the team. The Spaniard was not named in the Landis' emails which have been made public.

“I’m very relaxed in all of this because I have nothing to worry about,” he said. “Landis didn’t name me, so if I’m not named it means something. I have nothing to hide. This is ridiculous.”

He told the Bloomberg news service, “It seems crazy, I don’t know this part of the story of the U.S. Postal team, of course,” and added that Landis is trying to “make some money.”

The Spaniard indicated that he would co-operate with US investigators, although he could not violate patient confidentiality.