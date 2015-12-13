Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2015-2016 team training camps

Image 1 of 14 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 14 Celebrating at the Cannondale-Garmin camp (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 3 of 14 Joaquim Rodriguez cards a player - Katusha host their annual team-staff soccer match in Peschiera del Garda, Italy (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 4 of 14 Nairo Quintana shows the UCI WorldTour logo on the shoulder of the 2016 jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 5 of 14 Romain Bardet and Jean Christophe Peraud with team manager Vincent Laveneu (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 6 of 14 The team listen to some facts about the Qhubeka charity (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 7 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 14 Team Sky all together in Mallorca for camp Image 9 of 14 The 2016 Team Katusha squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 14 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 11 of 14 The Dimension Data kit for 2016 (Image credit: UCI) Image 12 of 14 The 2016 LottoNL-Jumbo team pose for the cameras (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/©BettiniPhoto2016) Image 13 of 14 The 2016 Lotto Soudal team (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 14 of 14 Jack Bobridge's yellow Madone has a touch of green on the forks (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Keep informed with all the latest information related to professional cycling team training camps as teams prepare for the 2016 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news, interviews, tech, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities as we update this page over the next few months. We'll add the remaining WorldTour teams as their team camps are held over the off-season.

WorldTour teams

AG2R-La Mondiale

-Bardet: My training for the Olympics is the Tour de France

-AG2R La Mondiale head to the Alps for their first winter training camp - gallery

-Bardet to be AG2R La Mondiale's sole leader at the Tour de France

-Pozzovivo to double up with Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2016

-AG2R La Mondiale train in Spain - gallery

Astana Pro Cycling

-Nibali defends his 2015 season

-Nibali wins Astana team race around the go-kart track - Gallery

-Mixed messages from Astana over Nibali's 2016 goals

-Vanotti fractures leg in Astana training camp crash

-Astana Pro Team Calpe training camp - gallery

-Martinelli to leave post as general manager in Astana

-Astana team presented as Martinelli steps down - gallery

-Nibali, Aru and the rest of Astana Pro Team pull on 2016 kit - Gallery

-An accidental diplomat: Fofonov takes the reins at Astana

BMC Racing

-Philippe Gilbert: For me it's all about the winning

-Porte and BMC Racing teammates in new kit ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

-Richie Porte’s BMC TM01 Timemachine - Gallery

-Porte: BMC have given me the opportunity to challenge at the Tour de France

-Van Garderen: Porte and I will make other teams nervous

-Allan Peiper's cycling dream team - Cyclingnews Podcast

-Finding a new family: Samuel Sanchez reinvigorated at BMC

-Dennis: I had a great year but I've got this issue of wanting more

-Daniel Oss: Worlds TTT win was one of the best days of my life

-The Cyclingnews Podcast: Exclusive interview with Taylor Phinney

-Van Garderen, Dennis and Phinney test TT machines in wind tunnel - Gallery

-Bookwalter strikes a balance at BMC

-Van Avermaet: 2015 was my best year but it wasn’t good enough

Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

-Cannondale-Garmin riders show off mountain biking skills at camp - gallery

-Cannondale-Garmin training camp concludes - gallery

-Alex Howes: I'm looking to throw down in Olympic year

-Lawson Craddock Q&A: Ready for change at Cannondale-Garmin

-Castelli unveils Cannondale Pro Cycling 2016 kits - Gallery

Etixx-QuickStep

-Yves Lampaert: From riding with his heroes to impressing at Paris-Roubaix

-Kittel models 2016 Etixx-Quickstep kit

-Kittel set to debut with Etixx-QuickStep at the Dubai Tour

-Stybar on track after cutting cyclo-cross programme

-Marcel Kittel's 2016 Specialized EQS Venge - Gallery

-Froome is favourite for Olympic Games time trial, says Tony Martin

-Boonen: Everybody is predictable these days

-Marcel Kittel: I’m not a replacement for Cavendish

-Dan Martin Q&A: 'I feel reinvented'

-Etixx-QuickStep media day - Gallery

FDJ

-Pinot sees time trial improvements as key to Tour de France success

IAM Cycling

-Tanner fresh after early finish to 2015 season

-IAM Cycling unveil new kit for 2016

-IAM Cycling team presentation - gallery

Lampre-Merida

-Meintjes targeting return to Tour de France with Lampre-Merida

-Meintjes set to make Lampre-Merida debut at Tour Down Under

-Lampre-Merida's 2016 kit modelled by Ulissi and Modolo

-Louis Meintjes in Lampre-Merida jersey for the first time - Gallery

-Louis Meintjes: Tour Down Under stages 3 and 5 are key for the overall

Lotto-Soudal

-Henderson: I'm still one of the best in the world at my job

-Adam Hansen opts for holidays in the Himalayas

-Greipel in Belgium for medical tests with Lotto-Soudal team

-Boeckmans reveals he almost died six times after Vuelta a Espana crash

-Boeckmans: I've thought about racing ever since I came out of my coma

-Adam Hansen: There's more to me than just my Grand Tour record

-Lotto Soudal riders show off 2016 team kit - Gallery

-Frederik Frison completes 2016 Lotto Soudal roster

-De Bie back on track after nightmare neo-pro season

Movistar

-Movistar unveil their 2016 kit

-Valverde to debut at Giro d'Italia and Tour of Flanders

-Quintana: It's time for a change of dynasties at the Tour de France

-Sutherland: Movistar's goals are my goals

-Betancur: Now we'll see who was right - me or AG2R

-Moreno returns to his roots in Movistar

-Movistar and Endura build a carbon copy of Nairo Quintana

-Dowsett fears disc brakes will cause serious injury

-Valverde: The Ever-Green Bullet

-Quintana’s path to Tour de France starts with Tour de San Luis

-Betancur, Quintana, Moreno and Valverde wear 2016 Movistar kit - Gallery

Orica-GreenEdge

-Matthews; 2015 was my best year

-Gerrans and Ewan to lead the line for Orica-GreenEdge in Australian season

-2016 Orica-GreenEdge, Orica-AIS teams gather in Australia - gallery

-Rob Power ready for debut Orica-GreenEdge season after early end to 2015

-Orica-GreenEdge will wait for Power to heal from rare bone marrow edema

-Chaves targeting Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana in 2016

-Jack Haig looking to continue winning start to Orica-GreenEdge career

-Twin Engines: Up close with the Yates brothers

Giant-Alpecin

-Dumoulin: Olympics are the priority in 2016, not Grand Tours

-Life after Kittel: New-look Giant-Alpecin to fire on all fronts in 2016

-Luke Roberts joins Giant-Alpecin's 2016 coaching staff

-Geschke: Losing Kittel will change Giant Alpecin but we are still strong

-Carter Jones looking for his first Grand Tour start in 2016

-Giant-Alpecin reveal 2016 jersey - News Shorts

-Dumoulin to target the Giro d'Italia, Giant-Alpecin confirm

-Dumoulin's road to Rio runs through the Giro d'Italia

-Degenkolb on motivation, monuments and life without Kittel

-Warren Barguil: The goal isn’t to be the first Frenchman in Paris anymore

-Contract extension a confirmation for Chad Haga

Team Katusha

-Gallery: Team Katusha play annual soccer match in Peschiera del Garda

-Rodriguez motivated by tough Olympic and Tour de France courses

-Team Katusha training camp - gallery

-Zakarin prepares to co-lead Katusha at Giro d'Italia in 2016

-Team Katusha show off 2016 race kit

-Van den Broeck to shadow Rodriguez at Team Katusha

-Rein Taaramäe Q&A: 'I can be a really good captain for Joaquim Rodriguez'

-Kristoff: No room for party drugs in the peloton

-Van den Broeck finds renewed motivation at Katusha

-Paolini admits to cocaine use and sleeping tablet addiction

-Team Katusha training camp ride - gallery

-Rodriguez laments losing Dani Moreno to Movistar

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

-Gesink mulling over Grand Tour options for 2016

-LottoNL-Jumbo train with the Dutch Royal Army - gallery

-Erik Dekker and LottoNL-Jumbo part ways over difference in vision

-American Vermeulen quietly develops into WorldTour rider

-LottoNl-Jumbo rolls out 2016 jersey

-LottoNL-Jumbo team presentation - Gallery

Team Sky

-Winning the Tour de France is Froome's best preparation for the Olympics, says Ellingworth

-Rowe: It's only a matter of time before Team Sky win their first monument

-Chris Froome's physiological test data released

-Five key points of Chris Froome's physiological data

-The loyal lieutenant: Through the years with Bernhard Eisel

-Swart defends Froome’s physiological testing, more data to be released in 2016

-Sky voted Best Male Team of 2015 in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

-Team Sky reveal 2016 race kit

-Viviani thinks Cavendish’s 2016 programme is ‘too much’

-Froome: My relationship with Thomas is stronger than with Wiggins

-Brailsford calls on Cookson to implement data release system

-Froome extends contract with Team Sky

-Michal Kwiatkowski's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

-Team Sky to use Ford team vehicles in 2016 - Gallery

-Exclusive: Chris Froome's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

-Vuelta a Espana: Landa says the Aubisque is the toughest stage of them all

-Bradley Wiggins: The end of the road

Tinkoff-Saxo (Becomes Tinkoff)

-Tinkoff-Saxo riders gather in Croatia - Gallery

-The Cyclingnews podcast: Exclusive interview with Michael Rogers

-Sagan vows to race with passion as he targets Classics and Tour de France once more

-Medical examinations with Tinkoff Saxo - gallery

-Ivan Basso: I didn't quick racing because of cancer

-Sagan indulges his playful side at Sportful HQ - gallery

-Contador: the Tour de France is my focus, my legacy can wait

-Feltrin: The UCI WorldTour reforms need to be finalised or abandoned

-Kreuziger: We're backing Contador 100 per cent for the Tour de France

-Tinkoff-Saxo riders to begin serious training at Gran Canaria camp

-Contador celebrates his 33rd birthday at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp

-Sagan wins Best Male Road Rider in 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

-Tinkoff-Saxo train in Gran Canaria - gallery

-Tinkoff-Saxo reveals new training colours

-Majka joins Sagan to spearhead Tinkoff challenge in Tour de San Luis

-Exclusive: Tinkov to leave cycling after 2016 season

-Tinkoff-Saxo 'La Datcha' training ride - gallery

-Contador and Sagan show off 2016 Tinkoff kit - Gallery

-Peter Sagan's 2016 Specialized Venge ViAS - Gallery

-Michael Rogers' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

-Sagan to ride Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

-McCarthy primed for Australian national championships

-Will Contador ride the Vuelta a Espana in his final season?

-Contador says 2016 Vuelta is 'not yet ruled out'

Trek Factory Racing

-Trek Factory Racing decline to use disc brakes at Tour Down Under

-Segafredo to co-sponsor Trek Factory Racing

-Cancellara ready to step up his winter training before final season

-Hesjedal, Reijnen to make Trek Factory Racing debut at Tour Down Under

-Zoidl breaks collarbone at Trek’s opening training camp

-The Cyclingnews Podcast: An exclusive interview with Fabian Cancellara

-Video captures Cancellara’s crash during Trek Factory Racing ride

-Cancellara open to racing Giro d'Italia while Trek also monitor Nibali’s future

-Trek Madone voted best team bike in 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

-Trek-Segafredo show off custom-coloured bikes ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

-Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 Series - Gallery

-Cancellara and Hesjedal model 2016 Trek-Segafredo kit - gallery

-Edward Theuns Q&A: Belgian looking to turn podium finishes into victories

-Hesjedal looks forward to change with Trek Factory Racing, focuses on Giro d’Italia in 2016

-Trek and Segafredo: Behind the combination of bikes and coffee

-Segafredo joins Trek Factory Racing as co-title sponsor

-Cancellara confirms Giro d'Italia participation

-Segafredo deal will allow Trek to fill hole left by Cancellara's retirement in 2017

Pro Continental teams

MTN-Qhubeka (to be called Dimension Data)

-Renshaw looking forward to new chapter with Cavendish at MTN-Qhubeka

-Mark Cavendish has our full support for his Olympic ambitions, says Ryder

-MTN-Qhubeka swap bikes for boots to hike up table mountain - gallery

-Cavendish ready to switch between road and track racing in 2016

-Farrar excited about leading out Cavendish in 2016

-Dimension Data celebrate winning WorldTour licence

-MTN-Qhubeka deliver bikes to community - gallery

-Renshaw only looking to play support role at Dimension Data

-Cavendish to make Dimension Data debut at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

-Songezo Jim dreaming big after Grand Tour debut

-The working class hero: Through the years with Stephen Cummings

-Sbaragli keen to learn from Cavendish at Dimension Data

-Reguigui feeling as strong as ever after breakthrough 2015

-Haas hoping to jump start 2016 season at Tour Down Under

-Mark Cavendish interview

-Mark Cavendish undecided on Giro d’Italia in 2016

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

-Caja Rural meet for training camp

-Caja Rural finalises 2016 roster, gathers in Navarra

-News shorts: 2016 Caja Rural team meet in Spain

-News shorts: Caja Rural completes team

-Pardilla still awaiting apology from organisers after Pais Vasco crash

Drapac Professional Cycling

-Drapac finalises 2016 roster with signing of Tom Scully

-Q & A with Nathan Earle: Getting back to winning ways with Drapac

-Progression and development the aim at Drapac for Brendan Canty

-Mannion looking for GC opportunities with Drapac

-Tom Southam placing faith in young talent at Drapac

-Sprint wins the focus for lead out man Graeme Brown in second season at Drapac

-Wildcard invitation secures Drapac's third Tour Down Under appearance

-Brenton Jones primed for sprinting leadership at Drapac

ONE Pro Cycling

-Von Hoff targeting Australian national road title

-Dubai Tour: ONE Pro Cycling celebrate invite to 2016 race

-ONE Pro Cycling to make season debut at New Zealand Cycle Classic

-ONE Pro Cycling to ride new Factor One and O2 bikes

-Matt Prior: We want to target Grand Tours in 2017

-UCI grants One Pro Cycling's 2016 Pro Continental licence