Sagan indulges his playful streak at Sportful HQ - gallery
Slovak pulls stunts with Vittorio Brumotti and sees how world champion's kit is made
Peter Sagan's playfulness, on and off the bike, is hardly a secret. Those mountainside wheelies, offbeat interview responses, and his use of his Tour de France points classification trophy as a pretend machine gun have all have all contributed to Sagan's soaring popularity.
This weekend the new world champion had the opportunity to indulge that playful streak on a visit to the headquarters of Sportful, the clothing company that supply the Tinkoff-Saxo team. He joined up with Vittoria Brumotti, the trials rider who has starred in a string of road bike stunt videos for the team, and the pair headed outside to pull various bunny hops and wheelies. In the gallery above, you can see Sagan showcasing the multi-faceted nature of his talents by volleying footballs away and dragging skateboards along the ground.
The man he was trying to score past in goal was Paolo Bettini, who is the last rider to have won back-to-back world titles. That is something Sagan is looking to emulate next year at the worlds in Qatar on a course for the sprinters. "Since the World Championships in Qatar is suited to riders like me, I will try to do it again," he told Gazzetta dello Sport at the event. He also outlined his 2016 schedule in more detail in an interview with Cyclingnews last week.
On a more serious note, Sagan also got a first-hand insight into the work that goes into manufacturing the kit that he will be wearing for the next year as world champion, from the fabrics that are chosen to the process of printing out the rainbow bands and logos that adorn the jersey. We also got a glimpse of what looks like a new black jacket to go over his white jersey, though still no sign of any black shorts.
