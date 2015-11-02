Sagan indulges his playful streak at Sportful HQ - gallery

Image 1 of 22 Have it! Peter Sagan volleys a football with his front wheel (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 22 Vittorio Brumotti shows off his skills (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 22 Peter Sagan has some fun at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 22 Peter Sagan volleying a football with his front wheel (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 22 Peter Sagan lining up another stunt (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 22 Peter Sagan pulls another wheelie (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 7 of 22 Sagan pulls another wheelie (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 22 Peter Sagan pulls on his new world champion's jacket (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 9 of 22 Peter Sagan plays around with a skateboard (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 10 of 22 Peter Sagan pulls off a no-footed wheelie in front of an admiring crowd (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 11 of 22 Sagan at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 22 Peter Sagan inside Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 22 Sagan alongside Vittorio Brumotti at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 22 World champion Sagan is now a key brand ambassador for Sportful (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 15 of 22 Sagan alongside Vittorio Brumotti at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 16 of 22 Peter Sagan sees how his world champion's kit is made (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 17 of 22 Peter Sagan sees how his world champion's kit is made (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 18 of 22 Peter Sagan sees how his world champion's kit is made (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 19 of 22 Peter Sagan in newly-made world champion's kit (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 20 of 22 Sagan strikes a pose at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 21 of 22 Sagan alongside Vittorio Brumotti at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 22 of 22 Peter Sagan at Sportful HQ (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan's playfulness, on and off the bike, is hardly a secret. Those mountainside wheelies, offbeat interview responses, and his use of his Tour de France points classification trophy as a pretend machine gun have all have all contributed to Sagan's soaring popularity.

This weekend the new world champion had the opportunity to indulge that playful streak on a visit to the headquarters of Sportful, the clothing company that supply the Tinkoff-Saxo team. He joined up with Vittoria Brumotti, the trials rider who has starred in a string of road bike stunt videos for the team, and the pair headed outside to pull various bunny hops and wheelies. In the gallery above, you can see Sagan showcasing the multi-faceted nature of his talents by volleying footballs away and dragging skateboards along the ground.

The man he was trying to score past in goal was Paolo Bettini, who is the last rider to have won back-to-back world titles. That is something Sagan is looking to emulate next year at the worlds in Qatar on a course for the sprinters. "Since the World Championships in Qatar is suited to riders like me, I will try to do it again," he told Gazzetta dello Sport at the event. He also outlined his 2016 schedule in more detail in an interview with Cyclingnews last week.

On a more serious note, Sagan also got a first-hand insight into the work that goes into manufacturing the kit that he will be wearing for the next year as world champion, from the fabrics that are chosen to the process of printing out the rainbow bands and logos that adorn the jersey. We also got a glimpse of what looks like a new black jacket to go over his white jersey, though still no sign of any black shorts.