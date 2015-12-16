Team Katusha training camp ride - gallery

Having unveiled it new look kit for the 2016 season, Team Katusha showed off its new rebranded look under the sunny Spanish skies in Calpe. Team owner Igor Makarov and team manager Viacheslav Ekimov joined the squad for a ride in the new striking kit with the team boss enjoying his time on the bike, even getting into an aero tuck. The Russian WorldTour team aims to become number one by the end of next year and has been busy laying the foundations of its plan this last week in Spain.
Alexander Kristoff joined the ride and was seen sharing smiles and laughs in the company of Makarov. Serguei Outschakov, part of Katusha's press office, was kitted up for the ride, entertaining former professional Joona Laukka and sports lawyer Alexis Schoeb, who represents several Katusha riders, among several other guests while out on the bike.
"We are again ambitious for overall podiums in GT races, having guys like Rodríguez, Van den Broeck and Taaramäe. And of course we have a super train for our absolute leader Alexander Kristoff, hopefully resulting in more wins in one-day WorldTour races or stages," said Ekimov of Katusha's objectives for the 2016 season.
