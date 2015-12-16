Trending

Team Katusha training camp ride - gallery

Team shows off new 2016 kit on training camp ride

Image 1 of 41

The Katusha team in its 2016 kit

The Katusha team in its 2016 kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Igor Makarov gesticulating with Alexander Kristoff

Igor Makarov gesticulating with Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Viatcheslav Ekimov at the front

Viatcheslav Ekimov at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Fist pump from Igor Makarov

Fist pump from Igor Makarov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Getting aero

Getting aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Igor Makarov gets low

Igor Makarov gets low
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Igor Makarov decided to ride sans helmet

Igor Makarov decided to ride sans helmet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Viatcheslav Ekimov checks the rest of the group is close by

Viatcheslav Ekimov checks the rest of the group is close by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Viatcheslav Ekimov takes a drink

Viatcheslav Ekimov takes a drink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

Igor Makarov chats with Alexander Kristoff

Igor Makarov chats with Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

The Katusha team management lead the ride

The Katusha team management lead the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov joined the team for the ride

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov joined the team for the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov on the Katusha ride

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov on the Katusha ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov in the new Katusha team kit

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov in the new Katusha team kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov lead the group

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov lead the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov with the team

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov with the team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov with sports lawyer Alexis Schoeb

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov with sports lawyer Alexis Schoeb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

Viatcheslav Ekimov is Katusha's team manager

Viatcheslav Ekimov is Katusha's team manager
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

Alexander Kristoff chatting with Igor Makarov

Alexander Kristoff chatting with Igor Makarov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Alexander Kristoff with team owner Igor Makarov

Alexander Kristoff with team owner Igor Makarov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

Viatcheslav Ekimov planning how Katusha will become the number team in 2016

Viatcheslav Ekimov planning how Katusha will become the number team in 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

There's always time to take a quick selfie

There's always time to take a quick selfie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 41

A beaming Igor Makarov out for the ride

A beaming Igor Makarov out for the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Team owner Igor Makarov joined Katusha for the ride

Team owner Igor Makarov joined Katusha for the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

Igor Makarov

Igor Makarov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

The Katusha ride along the coastline

The Katusha ride along the coastline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

The Katusha team out for a training ride in its new 2016 kit

The Katusha team out for a training ride in its new 2016 kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

The entire 2016 Katusha team pose for a photo

The entire 2016 Katusha team pose for a photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov ensure everything runs smoothly at Katusha

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov ensure everything runs smoothly at Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Katusha team management arm in arm

Katusha team management arm in arm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Serguei Outschakov has some fun on the bike

Serguei Outschakov has some fun on the bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Serguei Outschakov with former pro Joona Lauka

Serguei Outschakov with former pro Joona Lauka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Thumbs up from former pro Joona Lauka

Thumbs up from former pro Joona Lauka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Smile for the camera

Smile for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

'Race to win' reads the Katusha team cap

'Race to win' reads the Katusha team cap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

Igor Makarov gets a good laugh out of Alexander Kristoff

Igor Makarov gets a good laugh out of Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

Alexander Kristoff and Igor Makarov lead the ride

Alexander Kristoff and Igor Makarov lead the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

All smiles on the front of the rdide

All smiles on the front of the rdide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

The 2016 Team Katusha squad

The 2016 Team Katusha squad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having unveiled it new look kit for the 2016 seasonTeam Katusha showed off its new rebranded look under the sunny Spanish skies in Calpe. Team owner Igor Makarov and team manager Viacheslav Ekimov joined the squad for a ride in the new striking kit with the team boss enjoying his time on the bike, even getting into an aero tuck. The Russian WorldTour team aims to become number one by the end of next year and has been busy laying the foundations of its plan this last week in Spain.

Related Articles

Team Katusha training camp - gallery

Taaramäe to make Katusha debut at Tour Down Under

Zakarin prepares to co-lead Katusha at Giro d'Italia in 2016

Team Katusha show off 2016 race kit

Van den Broeck to shadow Rodriguez at Team Katusha

Alexander Kristoff joined the ride and was seen sharing smiles and laughs in the company of Makarov. Serguei Outschakov, part of Katusha's press office, was kitted up for the ride, entertaining former professional Joona Laukka and sports lawyer Alexis Schoeb, who represents several Katusha riders, among several other guests while out on the bike.

"We are again ambitious for overall podiums in GT races, having guys like Rodríguez, Van den Broeck and Taaramäe. And of course we have a super train for our absolute leader Alexander Kristoff, hopefully resulting in more wins in one-day WorldTour races or stages," said Ekimov of Katusha's objectives for the 2016 season.

For all the latest news from Katusha's training camp and Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2015-2016 team training camps, click here.