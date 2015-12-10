Astana Pro Team Calpe training camp - gallery

Image 1 of 51 Joking around for the camera (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali squeezes through a gap between the team bus and a hedge (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 51 Michele Scarponi deciding on what's for lunch (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 51 Michele Scarponi (Astana) makes sure he gets every single drop (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 51 The Astana team on a training ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 51 Ready to go (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 51 Luis León Sánchez preparing for the training ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 51 Lieuwe Westra waiting to go (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 51 Astana have an updated paint scheme on its bikes for 2016 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 51 Smile for the camera (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali with Paolo Slongo before the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 51 Some interesting pre-ride chat going on (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali has a bite to eat on the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali is ready to go (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 51 Fabio Aru (Astana) is not amused (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 51 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 51 Jakob Fuglsang enjoying being on the bike (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 51 Riders follow the Astana car during the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 51 Selecting food for the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali feigns an attack during the team ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 51 Nice blue skies for the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 51 Andrey Zeits ducks to avoid the drone (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 51 The Astana team on a training ride in Calpe (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 51 Filming the training ride on a iPhone (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali during the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali enjoys lunch (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 51 Giuseppe Martinelli in the team car (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 51 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 51 Alexandr Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli at the car (Image credit: Bettini) Image 30 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali in his Italian national champions jersey (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 51 Diego Rosa, Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo share a laugh (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 51 The Astana team out on a training ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 51 Fabio Aru flanked by Diego Rosa and Paolo Tiralongo (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 51 Michele Scarponi and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 51 Quick pre-ride chat for Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 51 Quick pre-ride chat for Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini) Image 38 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali checks the options for lunch (Image credit: Bettini) Image 39 of 51 Fabio Aru feeling the cold before the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 40 of 51 The front end of an Astana bike (Image credit: Bettini) Image 41 of 51 A mechanic gets the bike ready for the car (Image credit: Bettini) Image 42 of 51 Last minute phone check before the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 43 of 51 Not a lot of talking before the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 44 of 51 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 45 of 51 Andrea Guardini leading the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 46 of 51 Dmitri Sedun is an Astana sport director (Image credit: Bettini) Image 47 of 51 Smiles on the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 48 of 51 SRM continues it partnership with Astana (Image credit: Bettini) Image 49 of 51 Out on the Calpe roads (Image credit: Bettini) Image 50 of 51 Thumbs up from Luis León Sánchez (Image credit: Bettini) Image 51 of 51 Some instructions for the riders before heading for the ride (Image credit: Bettini)

The Astana Pro Team's 2016 campaign is under way in earnest as the riders and staff gather this week in Calpe, Spain, to prepare for the year ahead. Although the week got off to a rough start when top domestique Alessandro Vanotti was involved in a crash and broke his leg, the rest of the team has been riding daily, dialing in equipment, meeting with sponsors and getting reacquainted with one another.

Showing off new Specialized bikes with a slightly different paint job, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru and the rest have been circling the Spanish coastal town during multiple rides.

