Astana Pro Team Calpe training camp - gallery

Kazak team gathers for first rides heading into 2016 season
Image 1 of 51
Image 2 of 51
Image 3 of 51
Image 4 of 51
Image 5 of 51
Image 6 of 51
Image 7 of 51
Image 8 of 51
Image 9 of 51
Image 10 of 51
Image 11 of 51
Image 12 of 51
Image 13 of 51
Image 14 of 51
Image 15 of 51
Image 16 of 51
Image 17 of 51
Image 18 of 51
Image 19 of 51
Image 20 of 51
Image 21 of 51
Image 22 of 51
Image 23 of 51
Image 24 of 51
Image 25 of 51
Image 26 of 51
Image 27 of 51
Image 28 of 51
Image 29 of 51
Image 30 of 51
Image 31 of 51
Image 32 of 51
Image 33 of 51
Image 34 of 51
Image 35 of 51
Image 36 of 51
Image 37 of 51
Image 38 of 51
Image 39 of 51
Image 40 of 51
Image 41 of 51
Image 42 of 51
Image 43 of 51
Image 44 of 51
Image 45 of 51
Image 46 of 51
Image 47 of 51
Image 48 of 51
Image 49 of 51
Image 50 of 51
Image 51 of 51
The Astana Pro Team's 2016 campaign is under way in earnest as the riders and staff gather this week in Calpe, Spain, to prepare for the year ahead. Although the week got off to a rough start when top domestique Alessandro Vanotti was involved in a crash and broke his leg, the rest of the team has been riding daily, dialing in equipment, meeting with sponsors and getting reacquainted with one another.