Astana Pro Team Calpe training camp - gallery

Kazak team gathers for first rides heading into 2016 season

Image 1 of 51

Joking around for the camera

(Image credit: Bettini)
Vincenzo Nibali squeezes through a gap between the team bus and a hedge

Michele Scarponi deciding on what's for lunch

Michele Scarponi (Astana) makes sure he gets every single drop

The Astana team on a training ride

Ready to go

Luis León Sánchez preparing for the training ride

Lieuwe Westra waiting to go

Astana have an updated paint scheme on its bikes for 2016

Smile for the camera

Vincenzo Nibali with Paolo Slongo before the ride

Some interesting pre-ride chat going on

Vincenzo Nibali has a bite to eat on the ride

Vincenzo Nibali is ready to go

Fabio Aru (Astana) is not amused

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang enjoying being on the bike

Riders follow the Astana car during the ride

Selecting food for the ride

Vincenzo Nibali feigns an attack during the team ride

Nice blue skies for the ride

Andrey Zeits ducks to avoid the drone

The Astana team on a training ride in Calpe

Filming the training ride on a iPhone

Vincenzo Nibali during the ride

Vincenzo Nibali enjoys lunch

Giuseppe Martinelli in the team car

Luis León Sánchez Gil

Alexandr Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli at the car

Vincenzo Nibali in his Italian national champions jersey

Diego Rosa, Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo share a laugh

Vincenzo Nibali

The Astana team out on a training ride

Fabio Aru flanked by Diego Rosa and Paolo Tiralongo

Michele Scarponi and Vincenzo Nibali

Quick pre-ride chat for Fabio Aru

Quick pre-ride chat for Fabio Aru

Vincenzo Nibali checks the options for lunch

Fabio Aru feeling the cold before the ride

The front end of an Astana bike

A mechanic gets the bike ready for the car

Last minute phone check before the ride

Not a lot of talking before the ride

Lars Boom (Astana)

Andrea Guardini leading the ride

Dmitri Sedun is an Astana sport director

Smiles on the ride

SRM continues it partnership with Astana

Out on the Calpe roads

Thumbs up from Luis León Sánchez

Some instructions for the riders before heading for the ride

The Astana Pro Team's 2016 campaign is under way in earnest as the riders and staff gather this week in Calpe, Spain, to prepare for the year ahead. Although the week got off to a rough start when top domestique Alessandro Vanotti was involved in a crash and broke his leg, the rest of the team has been riding daily, dialing in equipment, meeting with sponsors and getting reacquainted with one another.

Showing off new Specialized bikes with a slightly different paint job, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru and the rest have been circling the Spanish coastal town during multiple rides. 

Check out this gallery from Bettini for an insider's look at the camp and click here for Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2015-2016 team training camps.