Is it April or July? - The opening weekend of the Tour de France offers two days of Classic racing - Analysis

'If you think today was bad, wait until you see stage 4,' warns Jayco-AlUla DS Matthew Hayman

Two Tour de France stage victories and two yellow jerseys for Alpecin-Deceuninck and two days of classic Tour de France racing. The opening weekend of the 2025 Tour in the north of the country produced some thrilling racing, big-name winners and plenty of big-name losers. It was as entertaining as the Tour of Flanders and as dramatic as Paris-Roubaix.

It's early July but it feels more like April, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceunink) knocked chunks out of each other as if they were racing across the cobbles of a northern Monument.

