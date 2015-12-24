Giant-Alpecin reveal 2016 jersey - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 The Giant-Alpecin and Liv-Plantur kits for 2016 (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 5 Steve Hed (in glasses) was highly respected for his aero expertise (Image credit: Gary Boulanger, BikeRadar) Image 3 of 5 Olga Shekel (Ukraine) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tiesj Benoot (Belgium) leading the peloton up Libby Hill where the crowds came out in force (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

White stripes: Giant-Alpecin and Liv-Plantur

Giant-Alpecin has become the latest WorldTour team to reveal its 2016 jersey, with only subtle changes to the black kit worn by the German-registered team this past season.

Renson, previously a backer of the Etixx-QuickStep team, now features as a sponsor on the Giant-Alpecin shorts, while the 2016 jersey also sports the logo of new partner Mini.

The trademark white stripes remain on the front of both the Giant-Alpecin and Liv-Plantur women’s team kits, and their meaning was helpfully deciphered in a communique from Giant-Alpecin.

The left stripe reportedly “represents the continuous development of the riders both as individuals and as athletes” while the right stripe “represents the creation and continual enhancement of an elite sports environment.”

The picture released by Giant-Alpecin features the first shot of Laurens ten Dam in his new colours. The Dutchman arrives at the team from LottoNL-Jumbo for 2016.

Relive the Richmond World Championships in video

The video partner of the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, Tijo Media, released a compliation video this week from the nine-day event.

The four-minute clip includes the best of all of the races, from the team time trial through Peter Sagan's enormously popular victory in the elite men's road race.

The World Came to Richmond from Tijo Media on Vimeo.

Steve Hed to be honoured at North American Hand Made Bicycle Show

Wheel innovator Steve Hed will be honoured with an award at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show in February. Hed died suddenly in November 2014.

The inaugural H.E.D award will be posthumously to Hed, and presented to his wife Anne at the show, which will be held at the Sacramento Convention Center in California.

Future awards will go to builders, industry veterans or athletes who have demonstrated similar creative prowess, humanitarianism and gregariousness which Hed displayed.





Bizkaia-Durango signs Shekel

The European Championship time trial silver medalist Olga Shekel is the eighth new rider for the Spanish Bizkaia-Durango women's team for 2016.

The Ukrainian joins previous new signings Irati Idirin, Naia Leonet, Heidi Dalton, Lise Olivier, Roos Hoogeboom, Kim Le Court and Andreina Rivera.

Shekel, 21, is a promising young rider who was just off the podium in the elite time trial and road race at her national championships this season, and was selected to represent Ukraine at the World Championships in Richmond.

“Olga is a girl with a huge physical potential whose strenghts are sprinting and time-trialing. She’s very young, so she can still improve a lot her skills. I think she will be key for the team — it will be very important to make her show all her potential," says Agurtzane Elorriaga, Bizkaia-Durango sports director.