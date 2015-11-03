Life after Kittel: new-look Giant-Alpecin to fire on all fronts in 2016
Manager opens up about sprinter's departure and the new scope of ambition at the team
A marquee rider in Marcel Kittel may have left, but Giant-Alpecin are hurtling towards 2016 with arguably their strongest line-up in history. I's not quite the cycling equivalent of total football but, under manager Iwan Spekenbrink's quiet evolution, the squad have become one of cycling's most versatile outfits.
In seasons past Spekenbrink would have wandered into the Palais des Congrès in Paris for the Tour de France presentation with the sole purpose of counting up the number of sprint stages available. The mountains, the time trials even, would have all been afterthoughts for the team manager. A prologue may have pricked his ears but only because it would mean the opening stage would not end in a sprint. That said, if you're going to be a one-trick pony then you might as well be the best.
