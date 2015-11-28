LottoNL-Jumbo train with the Dutch Royal Army - gallery

Image 1 of 22 The team take part in some trust exercises (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 2 of 22 Abseiling during the training camp (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 3 of 22 Army training and team building (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 4 of 22 One of the tasks involved the riders jumping off a high platform over to a rope (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 5 of 22 The team get a shooting demonstration (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 6 of 22 Mike Teunissen looks a little nervous as he climbs up the ladder (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 7 of 22 There was some riding done during the three days (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 8 of 22 Steven Kruijswijk takes a selfie with some of his teammates (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 9 of 22 The team took part in a number of tasks (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 10 of 22 Team manager Richard Plugge with General Matthijssen (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 11 of 22 The riders army crawl along the ground (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 12 of 22 Robert Gesink does some abseiling (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 13 of 22 A quick stretch before they get going (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 14 of 22 The team swapped cycling kit for overalls (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 15 of 22 The team get ready (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 16 of 22 The riders are informed of their activities (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 17 of 22 Maarten Tjallingii climbing up a ladder (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 18 of 22 The team is action ready (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 19 of 22 Some burpees to get the riders warmed up (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 20 of 22 The riders and staff sit through a presentation (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 21 of 22 The team get some instructions (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 22 of 22 The LottoNL-Jumbo team await their instructions (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo)

The LottoNL-Jumbo team have paid a visit to the Dutch Royal Army for their first training camp ahead of the 2016 season. For three days, the riders and staff spent time with the Airmobile Brigade in Schaarsbergen and took part on a mixture of team building and endurance activities.

The training camp marks the beginning of a collaboration between LottoNL-Jumbo and the army, who have agreed to share some of their knowledge with the team.

“We have a lot of respect for the raw reality in which the army needs to operate. We realize that sport, obviously, is a completely different dimension. However, we will be useful for each other. We can learn from one other, we both possess extensive knowledge about physical and mental tenability in extreme conditions. The past days we have started our collaboration."

The whole team was present at the training camp, including Sep Vanmarcke – who recently underwent surgery on his wrist – Robert Gesink and Steven Kruijswijk.

LottoNL-Jumbo had a challenging season with only seven victories in total and you can read our assessment of their year in their 2015 report card.

Jumping at a height of 15 metres to the rope. Day 3 of our #teambuilding with the @landmacht is kicking off. https://t.co/iTA56qa3hY