LottoNL-Jumbo train with the Dutch Royal Army - gallery
Gesink, Vanmarcke and Kruijswijk take part in team building during three-day camp
The LottoNL-Jumbo team have paid a visit to the Dutch Royal Army for their first training camp ahead of the 2016 season. For three days, the riders and staff spent time with the Airmobile Brigade in Schaarsbergen and took part on a mixture of team building and endurance activities.
The training camp marks the beginning of a collaboration between LottoNL-Jumbo and the army, who have agreed to share some of their knowledge with the team.
“We have a lot of respect for the raw reality in which the army needs to operate. We realize that sport, obviously, is a completely different dimension. However, we will be useful for each other. We can learn from one other, we both possess extensive knowledge about physical and mental tenability in extreme conditions. The past days we have started our collaboration."
The whole team was present at the training camp, including Sep Vanmarcke – who recently underwent surgery on his wrist – Robert Gesink and Steven Kruijswijk.
LottoNL-Jumbo had a challenging season with only seven victories in total and you can read our assessment of their year in their 2015 report card.
Jumping at a height of 15 metres to the rope. Day 3 of our #teambuilding with the @landmacht is kicking off. https://t.co/iTA56qa3hY
