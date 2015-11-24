Trending

2016 Orica-GreenEdge, Orica-AIS teams gather in Australia - gallery

Men's and women's teams come together for first meeting ahead of new season

Image 1 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 19 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 20 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 21 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 22 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 23 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 24 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 25 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 26 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 27 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 28 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 29 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 30 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 31 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 32 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 33 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 34 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 35 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 36 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 37 of 58

Orica GreenEDGE Mens Team L-R, Damien Howson, Robert Power, Sam Bewley, Luke Durbridge, Simon Gerrans, Mitch Docker, Mathew Hayman & Jack Haig

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 38 of 58

Womens Green Edge-Orica Team, L-to-R, Annemiek van Vleuten, Amanda Spratt, Katrin Garfoot, Chloe McConville,Sarah Roy, Loren Rowney, Taylor Wiles, Rachel Neylan, Gracie Elvin & Lizzie Williams

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 39 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 40 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 41 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 42 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 43 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 44 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 45 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 46 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 47 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 48 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 49 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 50 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 51 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 52 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 53 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 54 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 55 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 56 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 57 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 58 of 58

River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015.

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Orica-GreenEdge and Orica-AIS gathered last weekend in Nagambie, Victoria, for their initial event ahead of the 2016 season. The one-day River & Ranges Winery Ride on Sunday provided the chance for next year's riders to get together  and begin looking forward to next season. Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans and Orica-AIS riders Gracie Elvin and Lizzie Williams joined the ride, as did Orica-GreenEdge's Tour Down Under squad. Only Michael Matthews, Colombian Esteban Chaves and British twins Adam and Simon Yates were absent.

The ride, which included courses of 138km, 48km and 24km through the Nagambie winery region and Strathbogie Ranges, provided local cyclists a chance to rub elbows with the pros and chat with them about their seasons.