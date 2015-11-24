2016 Orica-GreenEdge, Orica-AIS teams gather in Australia - gallery

Image 1 of 58 River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 58 River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 58 River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 58 River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 58 River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 58 River & Ranges Winery Ride at Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie, Victoria, Australia, Sunday, November, 22, 2015. Orica GreenEDGE Mens Team L-R, Damien Howson, Robert Power, Sam Bewley, Luke Durbridge, Simon Gerrans, Mitch Docker, Mathew Hayman & Jack Haig

Womens Green Edge-Orica Team, L-to-R, Annemiek van Vleuten, Amanda Spratt, Katrin Garfoot, Chloe McConville,Sarah Roy, Loren Rowney, Taylor Wiles, Rachel Neylan, Gracie Elvin & Lizzie Williams Orica-GreenEdge and Orica-AIS gathered last weekend in Nagambie, Victoria, for their initial event ahead of the 2016 season. The one-day River & Ranges Winery Ride on Sunday provided the chance for next year's riders to get together and begin looking forward to next season. Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans and Orica-AIS riders Gracie Elvin and Lizzie Williams joined the ride, as did Orica-GreenEdge's Tour Down Under squad. Only Michael Matthews, Colombian Esteban Chaves and British twins Adam and Simon Yates were absent.

The ride, which included courses of 138km, 48km and 24km through the Nagambie winery region and Strathbogie Ranges, provided local cyclists a chance to rub elbows with the pros and chat with them about their seasons.