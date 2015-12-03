Wiggle Honda training camp - gallery

Wiggle Honda have been holding a training camp in the coastal Spanish town of Calpe which is also hosting WorldTour teams Astana and Katusha this week as professional cycling prepares for the upcoming 2016 season. The women's team has been out on four and five hour rides to build up the base miles for the season ahead while simultaneously testing new product and working out in the gym.
The team continues its partnership with sponsors Colnago and Campagnolo in 2016 with riders acquainting themselves with the new offerings during the training camp in Spain. Riders also spent time familiarising themselves with new product with DedaElementi but there was no avoiding of the gym with squat balls providing a challenging workout for all. Giorgia Bronzini showing how its done by standing.
It was a short team camp for Elisa Longo Borghini who left Calpe early for Rome to "become a real police officer" and complete her entrance exam.
Have a look through the gallery above to see which other teams Wiggle Honda passed on the ride and the sunny conditions the riders enjoyed while in the saddle.
