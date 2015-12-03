Wiggle Honda training camp - gallery

Image 1 of 30 Smiles on the front of the group (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 2 of 30 A selection of bidons for the team's ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 3 of 30 Blue skies and blue water offered plenty for the riders to enjoy while out riding (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 4 of 30 Elisa Longo Borghini and Dani King lead the team (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 5 of 30 Elisa Longo Borghini and Dani King (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 6 of 30 Lucy Garner and Anna Sanchis (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 7 of 30 LifeBEAM Smart Helmet's for the team (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 8 of 30 Encouragement at the top of the climb (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 9 of 30 Astana was also out on the Calpe roads for a training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 10 of 30 Blue skies for the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 11 of 30 Spanish champion Anna Sanchis on the front (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 12 of 30 Dani King leads the team during the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 13 of 30 The sun shines down over Calpe as Wiggle Honda head out on its training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 14 of 30 Elisa Longo Borghini's blue Colnago almost matches the sky in Calpe (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 15 of 30 The strain of the ride starting to show on the rider's face (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 16 of 30 A few rider decide to jump on the back of the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 17 of 30 Checking the bikes over before the ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 18 of 30 Anna Sanchis putting bidons on her bike before heading out on the ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 19 of 30 The Wiggle Honda team waits for the train to pass while out training (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 20 of 30 It's not just cyclists out and about enjoying the Calpe weather (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 21 of 30 Anna Sanchis and Dani King leading the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 22 of 30 New signing Lucy Garner and Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 23 of 30 A man with his horse provide a brief distraction during the ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 24 of 30 Checking the Colnago over (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 25 of 30 Elisa Longo Borghini has a blue helmet to match her blue Colnago (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 26 of 30 A selection of Wiggle Honda bikes hanging up on the wall ready to be riddden (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 27 of 30 Anna Sanchis deciding which energy bars to take on the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 28 of 30 Giorgia Bronzini and Anna Sanchis lead the ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 29 of 30 Audrey Cordon decides on using hand gestures to communicate to Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 30 of 30 The Wiggle Honda team out training on Calpe (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)

Wiggle Honda have been holding a training camp in the coastal Spanish town of Calpe which is also hosting WorldTour teams Astana and Katusha this week as professional cycling prepares for the upcoming 2016 season. The women's team has been out on four and five hour rides to build up the base miles for the season ahead while simultaneously testing new product and working out in the gym.

The team continues its partnership with sponsors Colnago and Campagnolo in 2016 with riders acquainting themselves with the new offerings during the training camp in Spain. Riders also spent time familiarising themselves with new product with DedaElementi but there was no avoiding of the gym with squat balls providing a challenging workout for all. Giorgia Bronzini showing how its done by standing.

It was a short team camp for Elisa Longo Borghini who left Calpe early for Rome to "become a real police officer" and complete her entrance exam.

Have a look through the gallery above to see which other teams Wiggle Honda passed on the ride and the sunny conditions the riders enjoyed while in the saddle.