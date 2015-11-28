MTN-Qhubeka deliver bikes to community - gallery

Image 1 of 22 The riders pose for a photo with the Qhubeka Buffalo Bikes (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 2 of 22 Matt Brammeier talks to one of the Rotor representatives (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 3 of 22 After receiving the bikes the children would be back to school to continue preparing for exams (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 4 of 22 New sponsors Deloitte were present (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 5 of 22 Representatives from Cervelo with one of the children present (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 6 of 22 Kristian Sbaragli and Omar Fraile with one of the recipients (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 7 of 22 The local press turn out to see the handover (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 8 of 22 Rolf Aldag poses for a photo with one of the children who was handed a bike (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 9 of 22 A total of 10 bikes were handed out (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 10 of 22 One of the recipients takes a ride on his new bike (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 11 of 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen gives one of the recipients a lift (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 12 of 22 The riders arrive to hand out 10 bikes (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 13 of 22 The team listen to a talk from Qhubeka ahead of the visit (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 14 of 22 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio joined the team for the ride (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 15 of 22 Mark Renshaw gets ready for the ride (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 16 of 22 Both Deloitte and Dimension Data were represented at the partner ride (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 17 of 22 A member of Dimension Data poses for a photo with team manager Doug Ryder (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 18 of 22 Friends and teammates Stephen Cummings and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 19 of 22 The riders listen to a Qhubeka talk (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 20 of 22 Qhubeka did a brief talk with the team before the handover (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 21 of 22 The team listen to some facts about the Qhubeka charity (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 22 of 22 Natnael Berhane and Merhawi Kudus listen (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff )

On Thursday, the MTN-Qhubeka team (to be known as Dimension Data in 2016) took a break from their training and paid a visit to a Cape Town community to hand out 10 Qhubeka Buffalo bicycles as part of the charity’s bikes change lives campaign.

After sitting in on a talk from the Qhubeka charity, the team headed west out of town from their central hotel for the handover. There were 10 children present to collect their bicycles, which they had earned by growing trees and giving back to the community. The Qhubeka charity are nearing their 5000 bikes target and are now looking to increase that again to 7,500.

Earlier that day, the team had also taken part in a short ride with their new sponsors and partners. Both Dimension Data and Deloitte were present en-mass along with several other partners. The ride happened a day after it was announced that the team had been awarded a WorldTour licence. It was also team manager Doug Ryder’s birthday, which meant that the riders were allowed to take a brief break from their usual diet to enjoy some cake.

