MTN-Qhubeka deliver bikes to community - gallery

On Thursday, the MTN-Qhubeka team (to be known as Dimension Data in 2016) took a break from their training and paid a visit to a Cape Town community to hand out 10 Qhubeka Buffalo bicycles as part of the charity’s bikes change lives campaign.
After sitting in on a talk from the Qhubeka charity, the team headed west out of town from their central hotel for the handover. There were 10 children present to collect their bicycles, which they had earned by growing trees and giving back to the community. The Qhubeka charity are nearing their 5000 bikes target and are now looking to increase that again to 7,500.
Earlier that day, the team had also taken part in a short ride with their new sponsors and partners. Both Dimension Data and Deloitte were present en-mass along with several other partners. The ride happened a day after it was announced that the team had been awarded a WorldTour licence. It was also team manager Doug Ryder’s birthday, which meant that the riders were allowed to take a brief break from their usual diet to enjoy some cake.