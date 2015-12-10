Tinkoff-Saxo reveals new training colours

Image 1 of 49 Alberto Contador gives the new Tinkoff-Saxo training colours the thumbs up (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 49 Daniele Bennati with a smile plastered on his face (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 49 Ivan Basso and Steven De Jongh model the kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 49 Michael Valgren stretching (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 49 Daniele Bennati, Matteo Tosatto and Manuele Boaro model the La Datcha kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 49 Matteo Tosatto looking like he wants the session to end rather quickly (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 49 Team boss Oleg Tinkov with the team in its new La Datcha training kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 49 The La Datcha training kit from behind (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 49 The La Datcha training kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 49 Peter Sagan on the bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 49 Fluo and zebra stripes, only one team can pull that look off... (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 49 Peter Sagan in the La Datcha kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 49 Ivan Basso went out on the ride with the team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 49 Daniele Bennati checking out the kit on his teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 49 Sport director Sean Yates in some more restrained team clothing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 49 Matteo Tosatto (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 49 'Hey boss, can I have a rainbow version of this kit?' (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 49 Michael Rogers in the La Datcha kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 49 Jesus Hernandez in the La Datcha kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 49 Alberto Contador with the team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 49 Alberto Contador poses in the new training kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 49 Alberto Contador on the bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 49 Alberto Contador riding up hill (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 49 A face of concentration from Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 49 it's not often you see Manuele Boaro without a big smile on his face (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 49 Something has Peter Sagan laughing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 49 Peter Sagan pulling a wheelie (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 49 Peter Sagan feeling the pain (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 49 Some riders pose in the team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 49 Alberto Contador working out (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 49 The Tinkoff-Saxo team in its La Datcha training kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 49 Peter Sagan enjoying the new kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 49 Peter Sagan pops another wheelie (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 49 Rafa Majka checking on his teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 49 Alberto Contador out of the saddle and climbing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 49 A bearded Ivan Basso on the bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 49 Alberto Contador with team boss Oleg Tinkov (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 49 Michael Gogl is a new signing for the team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 49 Peter Sagan modelling the training kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 49 Peter Sagan stretches his legs and groin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 49 Rafa Majka leading the team ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 49 Pawel Poljanski and Rafa Majka (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 49 Rafa Majka having a some on the ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 49 Rafa Majka tries to take off (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 49 The workout continues (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 46 of 49 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 49 (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 48 of 49 Oleg Tinkov took centre stage during the presentation of the team's new training colours (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 49 of 49 Alberto Contador in the Tinkoff-Saxo camo team jersey for the Tour de France

Alberto Contador has revealed the new Tinkoff-Saxo training kit, with the Russian squad opting for a complex black and white, patterned kit.

Team owner Oleg Tinkov posed with his riders in the new kit. The jersey includes a yellow 'La Datcha' logo across the chest, which is the name of property belonging to Tinkov which will be rentable towards the end of 2016.

The team is expected to again use bright yellow racing colours in 2016 but clothing sponsor Sportful also creates training clothing with input from the team. The team will be officially known as Tinkoff in 2016, they are currently in Gran Canaria for a training camp.

Last year the team often trained in a green camouflaged kit. Colours and logo sizes on racing kits are controlled by UCI rules but training kits can be of any colour and design. Even world champion Peter Sagan opted to swap his world champion's rainbow stripes to train in the new colours.

The Tinkoff team will unveil its 2016 race kit on Saturday December 19 in the ski resort of Courcheval during the bib draw of the Audi Fis Ski World Cup - Ladies Alpine competition.

Let us know what you think of the team's new training kit in the comments section below.