Tour de France 2025: All the yellow cards, fines, and penalties

Good behaviour during the opening weekend of the race sees just one rider receive a fine

The Tour de France is underway, and with it has come the return of the jury report, the daily update on punishments doled out to riders and teams throughout the race.

Each day, the UCI commissaires at the race cast their eye over the goings on in the peloton as the world's biggest race makes its way across France. The eagle-eyed jury, made up of seven UCI-appointed officials from Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, and New Zealand, can spot a sticky bottle or a rider illegally littering from a mile off.

