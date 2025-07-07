Tour de France 2025: All the yellow cards, fines, and penalties

The opening weekend of the Tour de France has, thankfully, remained incident free

The Tour de France is underway, and with it has come the return of the jury report, the daily update on punishments doled out to riders and teams throughout the race.

Each day, the UCI commissaires at the race cast their eye over the goings on in the peloton as the world's biggest race makes its way across France. The eagle-eyed jury, made up of seven UCI-appointed officials from Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, and New Zealand, can spot a sticky bottle or a rider illegally littering from a mile off.

More dangerous infractions, such as irregular sprinting and thankfully rare cases of 'assault, intimidation, insults, threats' are also punished, with penalties for the range of rule breakages at the Tour ranging from 200CHF fines and minor UCI point penalties to yellow cards and disqualifications.

Cycling's new yellow card system is in force at the Tour, though no riders fell foul of it during the race's opening weekend. Two yellow cards within 30 days mean a rider will be disqualified from the race and handed a seven-day suspension, with three yellows in 30 days equaling a 14-day ban.

At the moment, German Classics racer Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and French sprinter Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) are both riding under threat of the former. The pair both picked up a yellow card on June 9 at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Read on for the full list of yellow cards, fines, and penalties at the 2025 Tour de France, as well as a list of infractions that could see a rider handed a yellow card.

Yellow cards, fines, and penalties at the 2025 Tour

Stage 1

Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla) – 200CHF fine – sticky bottle

Infringements that can result in yellow cards

3.4 - Rider taking off mandatory helmet during the race.

4.2.1 - Hand sling between teammates.

4.2.2 - Hand sling between riders from different teams.

4.3 - Pushing off against car, motorcycle, rider; rider pushing another rider.

4.6 - Rider holding onto vehicle or mechanical intervention from a moving vehicle.

4.7 - Sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle.

4.9 - Follower leaning out of a vehicle or holding equipment outside a vehicle.

4.10 - Unauthorised feeding (4.10.1 – 4.10.2 – 4.10.3 – 4.10.4 – 4.10.5 – 4.10.6)

4.11 - Irregular feeding (“sticky bottle” or feeding outside feed zone, etc.).

4.12 - Non-compliance with the article 2.3.025 by a team assistant during feeding

5.1 - Irregular sprint, deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider.

5.2 - Rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders

6.1 - Obstruction by a rider or vehicle in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle

6.3 - Breach of regulations or guidelines concerning vehicle movements during the race or failure to comply with the instructions of commissaires and/or the organisation

6.4 – Interviewing a rider during the race.

6.5 - Interviewing a sport director during the last 10 kilometres of a race or conducting the interview from a car rather than a motorbike.

7.1 - Deviation from the race route constituting an advantage, attempting to be placed without having covered the entire race route.

7.6 - Use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race route.

7.7 - Passing through a level crossing that is closed or in the process of closing (lights flashing and/or audible warnings).

7.9 - Using a non-compliant position or point of support on the bicycle that represents a danger to the rider or competitors.

8.1 - Failing to respect the instructions of the organiser or commissaires.

8.2.1 – Assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, blow with the helmet, knee, elbow, shoulder, foot or hand, etc.), or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others (between riders)

8.2.2 - Assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, blow with the helmet, knee, elbow, shoulder, foot or hand, etc.), or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others (directed at any other person, including spectators).

8.3 - Rider or team staff disposing of waste or other objects outside of litter zones. (adapted also to one-day events since April 1)

