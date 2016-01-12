Trek-Segafredo show off custom-coloured bikes ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Kiel Reijnen has a red, white and blue bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 25 A front view of Jack Bobridge's yellow Trek Madone bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 25 Boy van Poppel has an organge Trek Madone for the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 25 Ryder Hesjedal's seat tube detail (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 25 Ryder Hesjedal's Madone is red like the Canadian flag (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 25 The suspension coupler on Ryder Hesjedal's Madone (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 25 The top tube of Ryder Hesjedal's Madone (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 25 A seat tube detail of Stetina's bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 9 of 25 Pete Stetina's Trek Emonda bike is coloured light blue (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 10 of 25 Trek and Segafredo have come together for the 2016 season (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 11 of 25 Jack Bobridge's yellow Madone has a touch of green on the forks (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 12 of 25 Pete Stetina stands near Jack Bobridge's yellow and green Madone (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 13 of 25 Pete Setina is ready to roll in Adelaide (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 14 of 25 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 15 of 25 Julián Arredondo (Trek-Segfredo) shows off his custom bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 16 of 25 The seat tube of Julián Arredondo's bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 17 of 25 Boy van poppel's bike is bright orange (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 18 of 25 Kiel Reijnen's name is on his bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 19 of 25 Trek -Segafredo have joined forces (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 20 of 25 A top-down view of Giacomo Nizzolo's Madone (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 21 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo's Azzurro-coloured bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 22 of 25 Bobridge's name is on the top tube (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 23 of 25 A top-down view of Jack Bobridge's yellow Trek Madone bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 24 of 25 Jack Bobridge's yellow Trek Madone bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 25 of 25 The back of the 2016 Trek-Segafredo team jersey shows off the new coffee sponsor's logo (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The Trek-Segafredo riders are soon-to-be-in-action at the Tour Down Under where they will race on custom-coloured bikes. Newly crowned Australian national champion Jack Bobridge will race on a bright yellow Madone that has green accents on the fork, Ryder Hesjedal has a red and white bike to match the Canadian maple-leaf flag, while the USA’s Kiel Reijnen has a red, white and blue bike.

All seven riders on the Trek-Segafredo team for the first WorldTour race of the season have different coloured bikes, showing off Trek’s Project One customisation project, which allows customers to choose the colour and look of their bike.

New signing Peter Stetina will use a lightweight Emonda SLR bike coloured in a very light blue. The other riders will use the aerodynamic Madone 9 Series bike, with Hesjedal also having an Emonda available for the important hilly stages. The tall Canadian rider has a special handlebar set-up and slammed stem to ensure he has a very low and aero position on his road bike. Hesjedal is the only Trek-Segafredo rider using a -17 Madone KVF Bar to get the drop that he prefers.

All the bikes stood out as the riders headed out for training in Adelaide on Tuesday morning. Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo has a blue azzurro-coloured bike with touches of white, while Colombia’s Julian Arredondo has a blue, red and yellow bike inspired by the colours of the Colombian national flag. Boy van Poppel of the Netherlands has a bright orange Madone.

Trek is expected to produce other custom Project One coloured bikes later in the season.

