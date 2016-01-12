Trek-Segafredo show off custom-coloured bikes ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery
Bobridge rides yellow and green Madone for home race, Hesjedal on Canadian red
The Trek-Segafredo riders are soon-to-be-in-action at the Tour Down Under where they will race on custom-coloured bikes. Newly crowned Australian national champion Jack Bobridge will race on a bright yellow Madone that has green accents on the fork, Ryder Hesjedal has a red and white bike to match the Canadian maple-leaf flag, while the USA’s Kiel Reijnen has a red, white and blue bike.
All seven riders on the Trek-Segafredo team for the first WorldTour race of the season have different coloured bikes, showing off Trek’s Project One customisation project, which allows customers to choose the colour and look of their bike.
New signing Peter Stetina will use a lightweight Emonda SLR bike coloured in a very light blue. The other riders will use the aerodynamic Madone 9 Series bike, with Hesjedal also having an Emonda available for the important hilly stages. The tall Canadian rider has a special handlebar set-up and slammed stem to ensure he has a very low and aero position on his road bike. Hesjedal is the only Trek-Segafredo rider using a -17 Madone KVF Bar to get the drop that he prefers.
All the bikes stood out as the riders headed out for training in Adelaide on Tuesday morning. Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo has a blue azzurro-coloured bike with touches of white, while Colombia’s Julian Arredondo has a blue, red and yellow bike inspired by the colours of the Colombian national flag. Boy van Poppel of the Netherlands has a bright orange Madone.
Trek is expected to produce other custom Project One coloured bikes later in the season.
