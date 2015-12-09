Tinkoff-Saxo train in Gran Canaria - gallery
Team steps up 2016 preparation in the Canary Islands
Tinkoff-Saxo's December training camp is now well under way with riders getting plenty of kilometres into their legs on Gran Canaria with the 2016 season just around the corner.
Related Articles
On Sunday the team enjoyed a 3.5 hour ride, with Alberto Contador celebrating his 33rd birthday, around Gran Canaria but Tinkoff-Saxo has stepped up the intensity as the 2016 season gets closer by the day and the team prepares for its objective of winning the Tour de France with Contador.
Daniele Bennati and Roman Kreuziger set the early pace while out on the team's training ride with World Champion Peter Sagan sitting in second wheel showing off his rainbow jersey. The team was riding in its 2015 kit although it will unveil a special training kit in the coming days to be made by Sportful. There is no regulation for training kits from the UCI which allows for kit manufacturers to get creative. Fluro and camouflage have featured predominately in the last few Tinkoff-Saxo kits and could feature again in the new kit.
On the ride Sagan also showed off his bike handling skills getting into a tight aero tuck, demonstrating the characteristics that saw him voted best male road rider in the Best Male Road Rider in 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll.
Click here for Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2015-2016 team training camps.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy