Tinkoff-Saxo train in Gran Canaria - gallery

Image 1 of 15 Peter Sagan stretches his legs out while on the ride (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 15 Manuele Boaro and Rafa Majka (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 15 Peter Sagan's rainbow is easy to spot against the team kit of Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 15 Peter Sagan gets aero (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 15 Peter Sagan on the front of the group (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 15 Setting the pace (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 7 of 15 Daniele Bennati leads in for a fist pump (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 15 The group thins out as they hit the slopes (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 9 of 15 Big smiles from Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 10 of 15 Peter Sagan and Daniele Bennati share a laugh (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 11 of 15 Roman Kreuziger and Daniele Bennati on the front (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 15 Roman Kreuziger and Daniele Bennati (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 15 Roman Kreuziger and Daniele Bennati chatting (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 15 Big smiles at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 15 of 15 The Tinkoff-Saxo team out enjoying the sunshine (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Tinkoff-Saxo's December training camp is now well under way with riders getting plenty of kilometres into their legs on Gran Canaria with the 2016 season just around the corner.

On Sunday the team enjoyed a 3.5 hour ride, with Alberto Contador celebrating his 33rd birthday, around Gran Canaria but Tinkoff-Saxo has stepped up the intensity as the 2016 season gets closer by the day and the team prepares for its objective of winning the Tour de France with Contador.

Daniele Bennati and Roman Kreuziger set the early pace while out on the team's training ride with World Champion Peter Sagan sitting in second wheel showing off his rainbow jersey. The team was riding in its 2015 kit although it will unveil a special training kit in the coming days to be made by Sportful. There is no regulation for training kits from the UCI which allows for kit manufacturers to get creative. Fluro and camouflage have featured predominately in the last few Tinkoff-Saxo kits and could feature again in the new kit.

On the ride Sagan also showed off his bike handling skills getting into a tight aero tuck, demonstrating the characteristics that saw him voted best male road rider in the Best Male Road Rider in 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll.

