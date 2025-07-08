French riot police shoot suspect with a knife before Tour de France finish stage 4 in Rouen

By published

CRS police quickly neutralise the situation as huge crowds invade the stage finish area

French Republican Security Corps (CRS - Compagnies Republicaines de Securite) officers detain an injured individual suspected to have stabbed a police officer near the finish line area of the 4th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.2 km between Amiens Metropole and Rouen, Northern France, on July 8, 2025. Police opened fire on an individual, wounding him in the leg before detaining him after he attacked and injured a police officer with a knife, near the finish line area in Rouen before the arrival of the 4th stage of the Tour de France cycling race. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
French Republican Security Corps (CRS) officers detain an injured individual suspected to have stabbed a police officer near the finish line in Rouen (Image credit: Getty Images)

French riot police said they shot a man in the leg after he allegedly threatened people and stabbed a police officer close to the finish area of stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen.

Cyclingnews noted a significant presence of armed riot police at the finish area of the stage as part of increased security at the Tour de France.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.