Michael Rogers' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Tinkoff Team rider's 2016 team rig

Michael Rogers' Tinkoff Team Specialized S-Works Tarmac.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Specialized branding from head to tail on the bike.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Shimano's ergonomic D12 levers

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
A CeramicSpeed holds it all together

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Rogers rides the Look Keo Blade2

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The Shimano Dura Ace Di2 front derailleur.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Shimano Dura Ace provides the stopping power up front.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Shimano Dura Ace provides the stopping power in the rear

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Rogers rides the Look Keo Blade2

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Paint details from the Tinkoff S-Works Tarmac

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The set up helps keep rogers stretched out on the bike.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Front to back on Rogers' bike.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm stem.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Tacx supplies the cages.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Fact Carbon called out on the chainstay.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
More detail from Rogers' bike.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Tinkoff is on Shimano and SRM for 2016

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The Shimano Dura Ace Di2 rear derailleur

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Rogers' nameplate with the Australian flag

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Roval is supplying the Tinkoff wheels in 2016

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Rogers lets out plenty of this FSA K Force seatpost

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Tinkoff is on Shimano and SRM for 2016

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The Roval CLX40 wheel

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The bike computer's wireless sensor.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Specialized's Roval hubs roll on ceramic bearings

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
The Di2 control fits neatly under the FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm stem

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Rogers prefers the FSA Energy Traditional 42cm handlebar

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Specialized's Roval hubs roll on ceramic bearings

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Rogers uses Specialized Roubaix Bartape .

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Australian Michael Rogers will spend his fourth season with the Tinkoff Team aboard a Specialized S-Works Tarmac painted in the team's yellow and blue colours.

The 36-year-old, who would no doubt like to add to his 15 professional wins, raced both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2014, and more Grand Tours are in his future as teammate Alberto Contador will focus on the Tour this year. Rogers won two stages of the Giro in 2014 and a stage at the Tour that same year, but he came up empty handed in those races last year while supporting Contador's ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Giro-Tour double. With Rogers' help, the Spaniard won the Giro but struggled in the Tour and had to settle for fifth.

You can check out the three-time UCI time trial wold champion's 2016 Tarmac in the gallery above.

Complete bike specs:
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm
Handlebar: FSA Energy Traditional 42cm
Grips: Specialized Roubaix Bartape
Front brake: Shimano Dura Ace
Rear brake: Shimano Dura Ace
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 11 speed
Chain: Shimano Dura Ace 11 speed
Cranks: Shimano Dura Ace (175mm)
Power Meter: SRM
Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
Pedals: Look Keo Blade2
Wheels: Roval CLX60 // Roval CLX40
Front tire: Specialized Turbo AllAround tubular
Rear tire: Specialized Turbo AllAround tubular
Saddle: Prologo Scratch2
Seatpost: FSA K Force