Michael Rogers' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 29 Michael Rogers' Tinkoff Team Specialized S-Works Tarmac. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 29 Specialized branding from head to tail on the bike. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 3 of 29 Shimano's ergonomic D12 levers (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 4 of 29 A CeramicSpeed holds it all together (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 5 of 29 Rogers rides the Look Keo Blade2 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 29 The Shimano Dura Ace Di2 front derailleur. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 29 Shimano Dura Ace provides the stopping power up front. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 8 of 29 Shimano Dura Ace provides the stopping power in the rear (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 9 of 29 Rogers rides the Look Keo Blade2 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 10 of 29 Paint details from the Tinkoff S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 29 The set up helps keep rogers stretched out on the bike. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 12 of 29 Front to back on Rogers' bike. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 13 of 29 The FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm stem. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 14 of 29 Tacx supplies the cages. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 15 of 29 Fact Carbon called out on the chainstay. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 16 of 29 More detail from Rogers' bike. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 17 of 29 Tinkoff is on Shimano and SRM for 2016 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 18 of 29 The Shimano Dura Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 19 of 29 Rogers' nameplate with the Australian flag (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 20 of 29 Roval is supplying the Tinkoff wheels in 2016 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 21 of 29 Rogers lets out plenty of this FSA K Force seatpost (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 22 of 29 Tinkoff is on Shimano and SRM for 2016 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 23 of 29 The Roval CLX40 wheel (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 24 of 29 The bike computer's wireless sensor. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 25 of 29 Specialized's Roval hubs roll on ceramic bearings (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 26 of 29 The Di2 control fits neatly under the FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm stem (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 27 of 29 Rogers prefers the FSA Energy Traditional 42cm handlebar (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 28 of 29 Specialized's Roval hubs roll on ceramic bearings (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 29 of 29 Rogers uses Specialized Roubaix Bartape . (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Australian Michael Rogers will spend his fourth season with the Tinkoff Team aboard a Specialized S-Works Tarmac painted in the team's yellow and blue colours.

The 36-year-old, who would no doubt like to add to his 15 professional wins, raced both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2014, and more Grand Tours are in his future as teammate Alberto Contador will focus on the Tour this year. Rogers won two stages of the Giro in 2014 and a stage at the Tour that same year, but he came up empty handed in those races last year while supporting Contador's ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Giro-Tour double. With Rogers' help, the Spaniard won the Giro but struggled in the Tour and had to settle for fifth.

You can check out the three-time UCI time trial wold champion's 2016 Tarmac in the gallery above.

Complete bike specs:

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Stem: FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm

Handlebar: FSA Energy Traditional 42cm

Grips: Specialized Roubaix Bartape

Front brake: Shimano Dura Ace

Rear brake: Shimano Dura Ace

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 11 speed

Chain: Shimano Dura Ace 11 speed

Cranks: Shimano Dura Ace (175mm)

Power Meter: SRM

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

Pedals: Look Keo Blade2

Wheels: Roval CLX60 // Roval CLX40

Front tire: Specialized Turbo AllAround tubular

Rear tire: Specialized Turbo AllAround tubular

Saddle: Prologo Scratch2

Seatpost: FSA K Force