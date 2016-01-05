Michael Rogers' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 29
Michael Rogers' Tinkoff Team Specialized S-Works Tarmac.
Specialized branding from head to tail on the bike.
Shimano's ergonomic D12 levers
A CeramicSpeed holds it all together
Rogers rides the Look Keo Blade2
The Shimano Dura Ace Di2 front derailleur.
Shimano Dura Ace provides the stopping power up front.
Shimano Dura Ace provides the stopping power in the rear
Paint details from the Tinkoff S-Works Tarmac
The set up helps keep rogers stretched out on the bike.
Front to back on Rogers' bike.
The FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm stem.
Tacx supplies the cages.
Fact Carbon called out on the chainstay.
More detail from Rogers' bike.
Tinkoff is on Shimano and SRM for 2016
The Shimano Dura Ace Di2 rear derailleur
Rogers' nameplate with the Australian flag
Roval is supplying the Tinkoff wheels in 2016
Rogers lets out plenty of this FSA K Force seatpost
The Roval CLX40 wheel
The bike computer's wireless sensor.
Specialized's Roval hubs roll on ceramic bearings
The Di2 control fits neatly under the FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm stem
Rogers prefers the FSA Energy Traditional 42cm handlebar
Rogers uses Specialized Roubaix Bartape .
Australian
Michael Rogers will spend his fourth season with the Tinkoff Team aboard a Specialized S-Works Tarmac painted in the team's yellow and blue colours.
The 36-year-old, who would no doubt like to add to his 15 professional wins, raced both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2014, and more Grand Tours are in his future as teammate Alberto Contador will focus on the Tour this year. Rogers won two stages of the Giro in 2014 and a stage at the Tour that same year, but he came up empty handed in those races last year while supporting Contador's ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Giro-Tour double. With Rogers' help, the Spaniard won the Giro but struggled in the Tour and had to settle for fifth.
You can check out the three-time UCI time trial wold champion's 2016 Tarmac in the gallery above.
Complete bike specs: Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Headset: CeramicSpeed Stem: FSA OS-99 CSI 130mm Handlebar: FSA Energy Traditional 42cm Grips: Specialized Roubaix Bartape Front brake: Shimano Dura Ace Rear brake: Shimano Dura Ace Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2 Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2 Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 11 speed Chain: Shimano Dura Ace 11 speed Cranks: Shimano Dura Ace (175mm) Power Meter: SRM Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed Pedals: Look Keo Blade2 Wheels: Roval CLX60 // Roval CLX40 Front tire: Specialized Turbo AllAround tubular Rear tire: Specialized Turbo AllAround tubular Saddle: Prologo Scratch2 Seatpost: FSA K Force