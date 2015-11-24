Greipel in Belgium for medical tests with Lotto-Soudal team
German sprinter joins Valls and Debusschere at Adlon sports medical center in Diepenbeek
The Lotto-Soudal riders gathered in Diepenbeek this week for thorough medical examinations and physiological testing. Star sprinter Andre Greipel was put through the motions on the stationary bike and other devices with his teammates.
Also in the mix was Marcel Sieberg, Tim Wellens, Jurgen Roelandts, Jens Debusschere and newcomer to the team Rafal Valls. The off-season checks are designed to ensure the riders are fit, healthy and ready to take on the large volume of training necessary to ramp up to the 2016 season.
The checks can uncover underlying health issues, as was the case for Movistar's Jose Joaquin Rojas, who was undergoing a similar tests when a heart abnormality was detected. He had successful surgery to correct the defect shortly thereafter.
