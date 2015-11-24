Greipel in Belgium for medical tests with Lotto-Soudal team

Image 1 of 6 Professor Bert op 't Eijnde of Hasselt University watches Andre Greipel during medical tests in Diepenbeek, Belgium Image 2 of 6 Andre Greipel waits for the next round of tests. Image 3 of 6 Rafael Valls and Jens Debusschere ride their trainers during medical tests. Image 4 of 6 New recruit Rafael Valls takes part in medical tests for the Lotto-Soudal cycling team Image 5 of 6 Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel participates in a medical test. Image 6 of 6 Andre Greipel takes a medical test in Diepenbeek, Belgium

The Lotto-Soudal riders gathered in Diepenbeek this week for thorough medical examinations and physiological testing. Star sprinter Andre Greipel was put through the motions on the stationary bike and other devices with his teammates.

Also in the mix was Marcel Sieberg, Tim Wellens, Jurgen Roelandts, Jens Debusschere and newcomer to the team Rafal Valls. The off-season checks are designed to ensure the riders are fit, healthy and ready to take on the large volume of training necessary to ramp up to the 2016 season.

The checks can uncover underlying health issues, as was the case for Movistar's Jose Joaquin Rojas, who was undergoing a similar tests when a heart abnormality was detected. He had successful surgery to correct the defect shortly thereafter.