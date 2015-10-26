Trending

Cannondale-Garmin training camp concludes - gallery

Riders head off with gear and memories

Riders get some quality time on the Cannondale mountain bikes

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
The Cannondale-Garmin camp concluded with a mountain bike ride

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Andrew Talansky enjoyed his off-road experience

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Chin-ups are a challenge for pro cyclists

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Tom Jelte Slagter and Jonathan Vaughters in the weight room

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Bike riders need to pay extra attention to their neglected upper body

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Jonathan Vaughters supervises some hamstring strengthening exercises

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
The bikes needed a good cleaning after a day in the mud

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Joe Dombrowski and Andrew Talansky relax

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Davide Formolo enjoys his new shoes

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Riders had their pick of New Balance shoes

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Alex Howes takes in the new shoe experience

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
New shoes from New Balance

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Heading down the snow-lined trails

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
There was snow on the ground but the weather cleared for the last day of riding

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Catching some air in Aspen

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
The Cannondale-Garmin camp concluded with a mountain bike ride

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
The Cannondale-Garmin camp concluded with a mountain bike ride

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Joe Dombrowski

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Joe Dombrowski

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
The Cannondale-Garmin camp concluded with a mountain bike ride

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Riders at the Cannondale-Garmin camp

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
A friendly card game

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Ben King looking serious for the camera

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Cannondale-Garmin riders hit the trails

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Castelli tights came in handy when the snow started falling

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Snow fell on Cannondale-Garmin's October camp in Aspen

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Thumbs up for the hike

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
The riders took to hiking when the weather turned bad

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Celebrating at the Cannondale-Garmin camp

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Davide Formolo gets a bike fit

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Davide Formolo gets a bike fit

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Riders thoroughly enjoyed their time on the fat tires

(Image credit: Liam Doran)

The Cannondale-Garmin team concluded its off-season gathering in Aspen, Colorado, capping off a week of hiking and mountain biking with some bike fits, weight training and distribution of sponsor goodies, including some New Balance trainers.

Although snow fell on the gathering mid-week, the riders endured the cold and took to the trails, both on foot and on mountain bikes, to get in some cross-training. The event also gave the new riders an opportunity to get to know the team staff and returning riders through informal downtime with one another where they played cards, worked out in the gym and sat down for team dinners.

The newcomers to the team include Wouter Wippert (Drapac), Patrick Bevin (Avanti), Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chainreaction), Michael Woods (Optum), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep), Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) and Phil Gaimon (Optum). 

View the latest gallery of the Cannondale-Garmin team camp upon its conclusion in Aspen. The camp was held from October 20 to 25, and you can look at the team's photos of the event from last week here.

 

 