Cannondale-Garmin training camp concludes - gallery

The Cannondale-Garmin team concluded its off-season gathering in Aspen, Colorado, capping off a week of hiking and mountain biking with some bike fits, weight training and distribution of sponsor goodies, including some New Balance trainers.
Although snow fell on the gathering mid-week, the riders endured the cold and took to the trails, both on foot and on mountain bikes, to get in some cross-training. The event also gave the new riders an opportunity to get to know the team staff and returning riders through informal downtime with one another where they played cards, worked out in the gym and sat down for team dinners.
The newcomers to the team include Wouter Wippert (Drapac), Patrick Bevin (Avanti), Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chainreaction), Michael Woods (Optum), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep), Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) and Phil Gaimon (Optum).
View the latest gallery of the Cannondale-Garmin team camp upon its conclusion in Aspen. The camp was held from October 20 to 25, and you can look at the team's photos of the event from last week here.
