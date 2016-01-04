Trending

Betancur, Quintana, Moreno and Valverde wear 2016 Movistar kit - Gallery

Full team with new signings show off new kit and bike

Image 1 of 49

Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 2 of 49

Winner Anacona (Movistar Team)

Winner Anacona (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 3 of 49

Jose Herrada holding the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'

Jose Herrada holding the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 4 of 49

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 5 of 49

Jose Herrada (Movistar Team)

Jose Herrada (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 6 of 49

Jorge Arcas with Movistar's 2016 bike

Jorge Arcas with Movistar's 2016 bike
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 7 of 49

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 8 of 49

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 9 of 49

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 10 of 49

Javi Moreno with the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'

Javi Moreno with the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 11 of 49

Javi Moreno (Movistar Team)

Javi Moreno (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 12 of 49

Jasha Sutterlin with the hashtag 'Making History'

Jasha Sutterlin with the hashtag 'Making History'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 13 of 49

Jose Joaquin Rojas holding the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'

Jose Joaquin Rojas holding the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 14 of 49

Juan Jose Lobato

Juan Jose Lobato
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 15 of 49

Winner Anacona holds the hashtag 'Movistar is Colombia'

Winner Anacona holds the hashtag 'Movistar is Colombia'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 16 of 49

Ruben Fernandez

Ruben Fernandez
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 17 of 49

Rory Sutherland holds the hashtag 'Making History'

Rory Sutherland holds the hashtag 'Making History'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 18 of 49

Rory Sutherland (Movistar Team)

Rory Sutherland (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 19 of 49

Nelson Oliveira holds the hashtag 'Making History'

Nelson Oliveira holds the hashtag 'Making History'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 20 of 49

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 21 of 49

Nairo Quintana holding the hashtag 'Dream Yellow' hinting towards his ambition to win the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana holding the hashtag 'Dream Yellow' hinting towards his ambition to win the Tour de France
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 22 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 23 of 49

Marc Soler (Movistar Team)

Marc Soler (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 24 of 49

Juan Jose Lobato holding a hashtag that roughly translates as 'Relief on wheels'

Juan Jose Lobato holding a hashtag that roughly translates as 'Relief on wheels'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 25 of 49

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team)

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 26 of 49

Ion Izagirre with a pair of hashtags

Ion Izagirre with a pair of hashtags
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 27 of 49

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 28 of 49

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 29 of 49

Andrey Amador with the hashtage 'Come on Andrey'

Andrey Amador with the hashtage 'Come on Andrey'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 30 of 49

Andrey Amador (Movistar Team)

Andrey Amador (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 31 of 49

Alex Dowsett with the hashtag 'Making History'

Alex Dowsett with the hashtag 'Making History'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 32 of 49

Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 33 of 49

Alejandro Valverde holding the hashtag 'Come on Bala'

Alejandro Valverde holding the hashtag 'Come on Bala'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 34 of 49

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 35 of 49

Adriano Malori with the team bike for 2016

Adriano Malori with the team bike for 2016
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 36 of 49

Adriano Malori (Movistar Team)

Adriano Malori (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 37 of 49

Carlos Betancur with the hashtag 'Movistar Team is Colombia

Carlos Betancur with the hashtag 'Movistar Team is Colombia
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 38 of 49

Daniel Moreno (Movistar Team)

Daniel Moreno (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 39 of 49

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 40 of 49

The Movistar team for 2016

The Movistar team for 2016
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 41 of 49

Gorka Izagirre with the 2016 bike

Gorka Izagirre with the 2016 bike
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 42 of 49

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 43 of 49

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 44 of 49

(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 45 of 49

Fran Ventoso with the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'

Fran Ventoso with the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team'
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 46 of 49

Fran Ventoso (Movistar Team)

Fran Ventoso (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 47 of 49

Dayer Quintana (Movistar Team)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 48 of 49

Daniel Moreno with the 2016 bike

Daniel Moreno with the 2016 bike
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 49 of 49

Movistar general manager Eusebio Unzue

Movistar general manager Eusebio Unzue
(Image credit: Movistar Team)

New signings Carlos Betancur, Daniel Moreno and Nelson Oliveira have been showing off their Movistar kits for the first time along with new teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana. Both Betancur and Moreno joined the Spanish outfit over the winter.

Movistar unveiled their new jersey last year, which remains largely the same as it was in 2015 with added white bands on the arms and white pockets on the back. Along with the standard headshots riders, including Alex Dowsett, Rory Sutherland and Adriano Malori, posed with the 2016 bike and various hashtags in Spanish and in English.

Movistar will begin their season with a dual programme at the Tour de San Luis and the Tour Down Under. Quintana will lead the team’s hunt in the overall classification in Argentina before heading to the Colombian national championships. He will be joined on the team by fellow Colombian Betancur and Spaniard Moreno, as they make their debuts for the team.

Ruben Fernandez and Juan Jose Lobato will lead the line for Movistar for the Tour Down Under in both the general classification and sprints.