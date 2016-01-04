Betancur, Quintana, Moreno and Valverde wear 2016 Movistar kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 49 Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 49 Winner Anacona (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 49 Jose Herrada holding the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 49 Jose Herrada (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 6 of 49 Jorge Arcas with Movistar's 2016 bike (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 7 of 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 8 of 49 Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 9 of 49 Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 10 of 49 Javi Moreno with the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 11 of 49 Javi Moreno (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 12 of 49 Jasha Sutterlin with the hashtag 'Making History' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 13 of 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas holding the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 14 of 49 Juan Jose Lobato (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 15 of 49 Winner Anacona holds the hashtag 'Movistar is Colombia' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 16 of 49 Ruben Fernandez (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 17 of 49 Rory Sutherland holds the hashtag 'Making History' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 18 of 49 Rory Sutherland (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 19 of 49 Nelson Oliveira holds the hashtag 'Making History' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 20 of 49 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 21 of 49 Nairo Quintana holding the hashtag 'Dream Yellow' hinting towards his ambition to win the Tour de France (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 22 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 23 of 49 Marc Soler (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 24 of 49 Juan Jose Lobato holding a hashtag that roughly translates as 'Relief on wheels' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 25 of 49 Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 26 of 49 Ion Izagirre with a pair of hashtags (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 27 of 49 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 28 of 49 Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 29 of 49 Andrey Amador with the hashtage 'Come on Andrey' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 30 of 49 Andrey Amador (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 31 of 49 Alex Dowsett with the hashtag 'Making History' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 32 of 49 Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 33 of 49 Alejandro Valverde holding the hashtag 'Come on Bala' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 34 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 35 of 49 Adriano Malori with the team bike for 2016 (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 36 of 49 Adriano Malori (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 37 of 49 Carlos Betancur with the hashtag 'Movistar Team is Colombia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 38 of 49 Daniel Moreno (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 39 of 49 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 40 of 49 The Movistar team for 2016 (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 41 of 49 Gorka Izagirre with the 2016 bike (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 42 of 49 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 43 of 49 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 44 of 49 (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 45 of 49 Fran Ventoso with the hashtag 'I am Movistar Team' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 46 of 49 Fran Ventoso (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 47 of 49 Dayer Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 48 of 49 Daniel Moreno with the 2016 bike (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 49 of 49 Movistar general manager Eusebio Unzue (Image credit: Movistar Team)

New signings Carlos Betancur, Daniel Moreno and Nelson Oliveira have been showing off their Movistar kits for the first time along with new teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana. Both Betancur and Moreno joined the Spanish outfit over the winter.

Movistar unveiled their new jersey last year, which remains largely the same as it was in 2015 with added white bands on the arms and white pockets on the back. Along with the standard headshots riders, including Alex Dowsett, Rory Sutherland and Adriano Malori, posed with the 2016 bike and various hashtags in Spanish and in English.

Movistar will begin their season with a dual programme at the Tour de San Luis and the Tour Down Under. Quintana will lead the team’s hunt in the overall classification in Argentina before heading to the Colombian national championships. He will be joined on the team by fellow Colombian Betancur and Spaniard Moreno, as they make their debuts for the team.

Ruben Fernandez and Juan Jose Lobato will lead the line for Movistar for the Tour Down Under in both the general classification and sprints.