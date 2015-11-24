MTN-Qhubeka swap bikes for boots to hike up Table Mountain - gallery

Image 1 of 28 Mark Cavendish is followed by Daniel Teklehaimanot (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 28 The MTN-Qhubeka team at the top of Table Mountain (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka/Jens Herrndorff ) Image 3 of 28 Table Mountain (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 28 Looking down over Cape Town (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 28 King of the mountain: Daniel Teklehaimanot celebrates reaching the summit (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 28 Jacques Janse van Rensburg enjoying the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 28 A second group of riders reach the top (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 28 More riders reach the top (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou performs the Qhubeka salute (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 28 Staff gather at the top (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen looking to gain a couple of extra metres (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen gets up to the highest vantage point (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 28 Riders on the mountainside (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 28 The views from the top of Table Mountain were stunning (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 28 New signing Bernard Eisel on his way up (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 28 Songezo Jim leads the way, followed a couple of places back by Rolf Aldag (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 28 The riders and staff look up at the mountain ahead of the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 28 The team gathers for the start of the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 28 The team gathers for the start of the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 28 The team gathers for the start of the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 28 The team gathers for the start of the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 28 The team make their first steps and set off uphill (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 28 The team make their first steps and set off uphill (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 28 The team gathers for the start of the hike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 28 The riders make their way up the mountain (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 28 Merhawi Kudus seems to be enjoying himself (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 28 The heat gets to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 28 Kristian Sbaragli makes his way to the top (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The MTN-Qhubeka team swapped bikes for hiking boots on Tuesday as they, along with their new recruits, headed for the hills to walk up Cape Town’s Table Mountain.

It was an early start for all as the team left their waterfront hotel just after 7am. Despite that, the temperature was in the mid-20s and it would only rise throughout the day. After locating the whereabouts of the sun cream, and after a safety briefing from the guides, they set off.

With some only arriving to the camp as late as Monday, it was a good opportunity for the current crop to meet the new guys.

The pace took its toll and by the time that they reached the top, they had split into much smaller groups. Jay Thompson and Daniel Teklehaimanot were among the first over the top, while Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw brought up the rear.