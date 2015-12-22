Lampre-Merida's 2016 kit modelled by Ulissi and Modolo

Diego Ulissi and Sacha Modolo model 2016 Lampre-Merida kit (Image credit: Lampre-Merida)

Lampre-Merida released images of their new kit for the 2016 season, modelled by Diego Ulissi and Sacha Modolo. The kit keeps its predominantly dark blue, fuchsia and green colour palette with minimal changes, only to the positioning a sizes of the sponsor logos.

"We are continually looking to innovate our garments ensuring they are race ready for another season with Lampre-Merida,” said Louis Shih, founder of Champion System in a team press release.

“For 2016, we have enhanced our premium jersey offering for the team, developing our Elite Razor Jersey to improve fit and function. This will ensure Rui Costa, Louis Meintjes and the rest of the team will be using the most innovative clothing available – the same clothing available to our global customer base."

Some of the small changes include the fuchsia on the back of the jersey, which is larger so that the team’s riders are more visible in the peloton from an aerial view, the fuchsia and green underlines of the sponsors Lampre and Merdia are larger for more visibility. And there is a Champion System logo as the team’s clothing manufacturer.

There is also more exposure for other sponsors such as Cieffe Forni Industriali on the shoulders, also on the chest are Lamital, Lamfer, Mitsubishi Motors and Fred Mello, while Samsung and Northwave are positioned on the sleeves.