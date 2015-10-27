2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll now open!

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara's custom Trek Domane (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara ready to get going (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara's custom Trek Domane (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Gladatorial and gambling imagery mix on Cancellara's stem (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) fought his way to the finish after the high-speed crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Have you ever been out on a ride, clattered over cobblestones, and imagined you were three-time Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders champion Fabian Cancellara? Vote in the Cyclingnews Reader Poll and you could bring that dream closer to reality as we are offering the chance to win the Trek Domane bike raced this season by the man known as Spartacus.

The annual poll invites readers to join us in looking back at the last 12 months and pick the riders, teams, races, moments, and equipment that have really stood out from the pack. Who was the best rider of the year? What was the most exciting race? This is the chance to have your say.

To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

Upon completion, you’ll be entered into a prize draw and could find yourself riding away with Cancellara’s Trek Domane. The bike is the Domane 6.9 model with full Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, complete with all of the Swiss star’s customisations.

The glossy white frame is covered with intricate silver detailing that depicts Cancellara’s trademark Greek Hoplite helmet design and a swathe of free-flowing floral shapes that blossom over most of the frame. If you needed any further incentive to enter into the mindset of the Classics star, you’ll be able to look down at his gold plaque on the stem, where arrows and a fleur-de-lis sit alongside playing-card symbols and a pair of dice in a nod to the attributes that lie behind his success.

