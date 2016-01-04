Cancellara and Hesjedal model 2016 Trek-Segafredo kit - gallery

Image 1 of 23 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 23 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 23 Yaroslav Popovych (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 23 Grégory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 23 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 23 Fränk Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 23 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 9 of 23 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 10 of 23 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 11 of 23 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 12 of 23 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 13 of 23 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 14 of 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 15 of 23 Julián Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 16 of 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 17 of 23 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 18 of 23 Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 19 of 23 Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 20 of 23 Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 21 of 23 Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 22 of 23 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 23 of 23 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Trek-Segafredo have already released images of its new 2016 team kit but the American squad has now revealed photographs of its riders in the Bontrager made clothing. New Australian signing Jack Bobridge and Riccardo Zoidl were the only two riders missing from the photo shoot with the former at home preparing for the upcoming season, while the former Austrian champion is recovering from a broken collarbone.

The design of the Trek-Segafredo kit is largely unchanged for 2016 with the addition of the Segafredo logo on the kit the most noticeable difference. There are minor changes with the addition of the RSL logo on the breast, the change from Trek Factory Racing to Trek on the torso, and the removal of Samsung from the sleeves.

Italian coffee brand Segafredo has committed to a three-year sponsorship deal with the team, providing team manager Luca Guercilena with a budget that will allow him to chase the signature of Vincenzo Nibali from 2017 for example with the Italian strongly linked to joining the squad from Astana next season.

Trek-Segafredo's top riders Fabian Cancellara, Fränk Schleck, and Bauke Mollema all posed in the new team kit while some of the new signings in Ryder Hesjedal, Peter Stetina, and Niccolò Bonifazio posed in the colours of their new team for the first time. You can see photos of the Trek-Segafredo team for 2016 by clicking or swiping through the gallery above.

Trek-Segafredo will makes its 2016 season debut at the Tour Down Under from January 19-24.

