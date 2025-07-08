'I thought I saved it, but I didn't make it' - Race leader avoids injury in late crash in Giro d'Italia Women stage 3

Mass crash inside 3km but no lost time or major injuries in Giro peloton

A group finishes stage 3 after a crash with 2.5km to go
Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women was expected to finish in a mass sprint, but instead, a mass crash in a roundabout 2.5km from the finish took out dozens of riders and held up many more, leaving only eight riders to contest the victory.

Only a few riders escaped the carnage as they were ahead of the crash, with Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx Protime) winning the stage ahead of Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNl).

