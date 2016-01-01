Porte and BMC Racing teammates in new kit ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

Image 1 of 59 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Floris Gerts (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Australia's Richie Porte donned his new BMC Racing jersey in a long-awaited reveal of the team's new kit for the 2016 season. Porte models the black and red kit in a series of mug shots, portraits and action photos, along with his 28 other teammates including Rohan Dennis, Tejay van Garderen, Taylor Phinney, Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet.

BMC's kit sticks with the team's traditional red and black colour scheme but with a slightly varied pattern. The black block-like pattern runs diagonally across the chest of the jersey beginning from the left shoulder's sleeve. Title sponsor BMC is written in bold white letters across the chest.

BMC united in December for their final training camp of the 2015 season in Denia, Spain. Porte attended that camp where his new team issued BMC Teammachine SLR01 was revealed.

Porte and Dennis will lead the BMC squad at the upcoming Tour Down Under held from January 17-24 in Australia.

