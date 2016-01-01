Trending

Porte and BMC Racing teammates in new kit ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

Complete roster in black and red kit for 2016

Image 1 of 59

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australia's Richie Porte donned his new BMC Racing jersey in a long-awaited reveal of the team's new kit for the 2016 season. Porte models the black and red kit in a series of mug shots, portraits and action photos, along with his 28 other teammates including Rohan Dennis, Tejay van Garderen, Taylor PhinneyPhilippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet

BMC's kit sticks with the team's traditional red and black colour scheme but with a slightly varied pattern. The black block-like pattern runs diagonally across the chest of the jersey beginning from the left shoulder's sleeve. Title sponsor BMC is written in bold white letters across the chest.

BMC united in December for their final training camp of the 2015 season in Denia, Spain. Porte attended that camp where his new team issued BMC Teammachine SLR01 was revealed.

Porte and Dennis will lead the BMC squad at the upcoming Tour Down Under held from January 17-24 in Australia.

