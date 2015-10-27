Tinkoff-Saxo riders gather in Croatia - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 36 Alberto Contador gets his picture taken in Poreč, Croatia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Rafa Majka and Manuele Boaro at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 A little moment of downtime for the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo's first camp of the year is taking place in Poreč, Croatia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Alberto Contador enjoying a lighter moment at the team camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Team kit is laid out for the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 Alberto Contador, Robert Kišerlovski and Peter Sagan pose for a photo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 36 Vladimir Miholjevic and Stefano Feltrin. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 36 Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders viewed from an vineyard week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders and staff pose for a photo in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders, staff and guests train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 36 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 30 of 36 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 36 Alberto Contador gets his photo taken at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders and staff pose for a photo in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 36 Peter Sagan at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo riders train this week in Poreč, Croatia. (Image credit: Bettini)

World champion Peter Sagan and Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador have gathered in Poreč, Croatia with their Tinkoff-Saxo teammates for a series of medical check-ups and meetings, as the WorldTour team begins preparing for the 2016 season.

All the team’s 27 riders for 2016 plus the many sports directors, doctors, technical staff and team management will stay at the coastal resort in in Poreč, on the Adriatic sea facing Venice, for four days. 2016 race programmes for the team and each athlete will be decided, with sponsors also giving presentations about products and how best to use them during the 2016 season.

Sagan and several other riders have only just ended their 2015 seasons and are still enjoying time off the bike, but others have already begun to prepare for next season. With Saxo Bank no longer a title sponsor, the Russian-registered team will be known as Tinkoff Team in 2016.

New riders at Tinkoff Team for 2016 include Adam Blythe, Oscar Gatto, Michael Gogl and Yuri Trofimov. Contador and Sagan remain the team leaders, with Contador set to target the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in what is likely his last season at WorldTour level. Ivan Basso is at the get together as he begins his new career within the team management.

On the first full day at the get together, the riders gathered on the seafront for a group photo, before a select few enjoyed temperatures of 20C during a short ride.

Cyclingnews Editor-in-Chief Daniel Benson is in Poreč and will exclusive interviews and news throughout the week.

The final roster of Tinkoff Team for 2016 consists of 27 riders. In alphabetical order they are: Erik Baška, Daniele Bennati, Adam Blythe, Manuele Boaro, Maciej Bodnar, Pavel Brutt, Alberto Contador, Oscar Gatto, Michael Gogl, Jesper Hansen, Jesús Hernández, Robert Kiserlovski, Michael Kolar, Roman Kreuziger, Rafal Majka, Jay McCarthy, Sergio Paulinho, Evgeny Petrov, Pawel Poljanski, Michael Rogers, Ivan Rovny, Juraj Sagan, Peter Sagan, Matteo Tosatto, Yuri Trofimov, Nikolay Trusov and Michael Valgren.

Listen to the latest Cyclingnews podcast, an exclusive interview with Michael Rogers, below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast to make sure you get the latest episode as soon as it’s available.