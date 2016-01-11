Team Sky to use Ford team vehicles in 2016 - Gallery
British squad opts for the Ford Mondeo/Fusion as its in-race vehicles
Team Sky will use the Ford Mondeo (know as the Ford Fusion in the USA) as their official race vehicle in 2016 after the end of their agreement with up-market brand Jaguar.
Cyclingnews spotted brand new Ford Mondeos fitted with Team Sky time trial bikes and decorated in Team Sky’s colours and branding outside the team’s hotel in Mallorca on the eve of the team’s media day on Tuesday.
Since their inception in 2010, the British WorldTour team have used Jaguars for their in-race vehicle support and the two bodies worked together on a number of innovations, including Team Sky’s Pinarello DOGMA K8-S, which was used during the Spring Classics last year. However Team Sky and Jaguar parted ways in December, with Team Sky striking a deal with Ford to fill the void.
Team Sky will apparently use the Ford Galaxy multi-purpose vehicle for support staff use, with Ford expected to supply other kinds of vehicles depending on Team Sky’s needs.
The vehicles spotted by Cyclingnews outside were all decorated with Team Sky’s black and blue livery, with the blue stripe running up the hood and over the roof. A large Ford logo fills the second part side of the team car, with the Team Sky logo on the front part. In a touch of pride, three yellow jersey decals on the sides of the vehicles celebrate Team Sky’s three victories at the Tour de France thanks to Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.
Froome is expected to confirm his race programme and major goals for 2016, with his season almost certain to focus on winning a third Tour de France and the time trial and road race at the Rio Olympic Games.
Cyclingnews will have full coverage and special interviews, news and photo galleries from the Team Sky media day on Tuesday.
