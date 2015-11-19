The Cyclingnews Podcast: An exclusive interview with Fabian Cancellara

Image 1 of 2 The 2015 Tour de France is Fabian Cancellara's tenth of his career Image 2 of 2 Fabian Cancellara ready to get going (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a special edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, Sadhbh O’Shea talks with Trek Factory Racing's Fabian Cancellara, who recently announced that he would retire at the end of 2016 after 16 years as a professional.

Cancellara signed his first full contract with Mapei-QuickStep in 2001 and has gone on to win some of the biggest races on the calendar, including the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. He’s spent more time in yellow at the Tour de France, without having won overall, than any other rider. He also holds the record for world championship time trial titles with four.

During this exclusive interview, Cancellara talks about his relationship with Trek bicycles, turning professional, riding and winning his first Classics, his relationship with team managers Bjarne Riis and Johan Bruyneel, the allegations surrounding mechanical doping and Dr Eufemiano Fuentes, his tough 2015 and what he plans to do after retirement.

Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.