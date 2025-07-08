Tour de France stage 5 time trial start times

By published

Remco Evenepoel will be the favourite for the mostly flat stage in Caen

Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 4 a 174.2km stage from Amiens Metropole to Rouen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) heads into the Tour de France stage 5 individual time trial in Caen wearing the maillot jaune, but the 33-kilometre test will likely spell the end of his stint as race leader.

The Dutch rider is one of the best in the world when it comes to mass-start races, but has never shown himself to be exceptional in races against the clock.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Tour de France stage 5 start times

Order

Name

Start time (CET)

1

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana

13:05:00

2

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

13:06:00

3

Cees Bol (Ned) XDS Astana

13:07:00

4

William Barta (USA) Movistar

13:08:00

5

Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck

13:09:00

6

Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar

13:10:00

7

Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar

13:11:00

8

Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar

13:12:00

9

Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

13:13:00

10

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor

13:14:00

11

Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla

13:15:00

12

Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

13:16:00

13

Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

13:17:00

14

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

13:18:00

15

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto

13:19:00

16

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

13:20:00

17

Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:21:00

18

Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana

13:22:00

19

Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

13:23:00

20

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla

13:24:00

21

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:25:00

22

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

13:26:00

23

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto

13:27:00

24

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

13:28:00

25

Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:29:00

26

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor

13:30:00

27

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:31:00

28

Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor

13:32:00

29

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

13:33:00

30

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

13:34:00

31

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

13:35:00

32

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

13:36:00

33

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

13:37:00

34

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech

13:38:00

35

Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:39:00

36

Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto

13:40:00

37

Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic-PostNl

13:41:00

38

Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) TotalEnergies

13:42:00

39

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

13:43:00

40

Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:44:00

41

Mathis le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:45:00

42

Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic-PostNl

13:46:00

43

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

13:47:00

44

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

13:48:00

45

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:49:00

46

Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:50:00

47

Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto

13:51:00

48

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

13:52:00

49

Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto

13:53:00

50

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:54:00

51

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar

13:55:00

52

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

13:56:00

53

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

13:57:00

54

Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic-PostNl

13:58:00

55

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla

13:59:00

56

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-Easypost

14:00:00

57

Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:01:00

58

Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates XRG

14:02:00

59

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla

14:03:00

60

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor

14:04:00

61

Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

14:05:00

62

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty

14:06:00

63

Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto

14:07:00

64

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

14:08:00

65

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:09:00

66

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step

14:10:00

67

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty

14:11:00

68

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

14:12:00

69

Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

14:13:00

70

Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Easypost

14:14:00

71

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:15:00

72

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:16:00

73

Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:17:00

74

Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic-PostNl

14:18:00

75

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

14:19:00

76

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

14:20:00

77

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG

14:21:00

78

Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor

14:22:00

79

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty

14:23:00

80

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

14:24:00

81

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

14:25:00

82

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

14:26:00

83

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic-PostNl

14:27:00

84

Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:28:00

85

Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana

14:29:00

86

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:30:00

87

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

14:31:30

88

Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Easypost

14:33:00

89

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty

14:34:30

90

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:36:00

91

Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek

14:37:30

92

Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek

14:39:00

93

Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana

14:40:30

94

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

14:42:00

95

Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates XRG

14:43:30

96

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana

14:45:00

97

Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG

14:46:30

98

Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:48:00

99

Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-Easypost

14:49:30

100

Anders Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:51:00

101

Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:52:30

102

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

14:54:00

103

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar

14:55:30

104

Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech

14:57:00

105

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:58:30

106

Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty

15:00:00

107

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor

15:01:30

108

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar

15:03:00

109

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

15:04:30

110

Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

15:06:00

111

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:07:30

112

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:09:00

113

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:10:30

114

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

15:12:00

115

Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:13:30

116

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

15:15:00

117

Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

15:16:30

118

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:18:00

119

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

15:19:30

120

Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:21:00

121

Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

15:22:30

122

Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis

15:24:00

123

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:25:30

124

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

15:27:00

125

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:28:30

126

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:30:00

127

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

15:31:30

128

Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:33:00

129

Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

15:34:30

130

Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco AlUla

15:36:00

131

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates XRG

15:37:30

132

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

15:39:00

133

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech

15:40:30

134

Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana

15:42:00

135

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor

15:43:30

136

Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-Easypost

15:45:00

137

Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:46:30

138

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-Easypost

15:48:00

139

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech

15:49:30

140

Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic-PostNl

15:51:00

141

Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic-PostNl

15:52:30

142

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:54:00

143

Clément Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:55:30

144

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:57:00

145

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:58:30

146

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:00:00

147

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-Easypost

16:01:30

148

Alex Aranburu (Spa) Cofidis

16:03:00

149

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:04:30

150

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost

16:06:00

151

Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies

16:07:30

152

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates XRG

16:09:00

153

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

16:10:30

154

Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies

16:12:00

155

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:13:30

156

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:15:00

157

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

16:16:30

158

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis

16:18:00

159

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

16:19:30

160

Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers

16:21:00

161

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

16:22:30

162

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:24:00

163

Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:25:30

164

Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto

16:27:00

165

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

16:28:30

166

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:30:00

167

Joseph Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

16:32:00

168

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor

16:34:00

169

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:36:00

170

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:38:00

171

Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

16:40:00

172

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

16:42:00

173

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

16:44:00

174

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

16:46:00

175

Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic-PostNl

16:48:00

176

Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar

16:50:00

177

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

16:52:00

178

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:54:00

179

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:56:00

180

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

16:58:00

181

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

17:00:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.