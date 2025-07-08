Tour de France stage 5 time trial start times
Remco Evenepoel will be the favourite for the mostly flat stage in Caen
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) heads into the Tour de France stage 5 individual time trial in Caen wearing the maillot jaune, but the 33-kilometre test will likely spell the end of his stint as race leader.
The Dutch rider is one of the best in the world when it comes to mass-start races, but has never shown himself to be exceptional in races against the clock.
He has yet to win a time trial during his professional career, but he finished second in a 9.2km time trial in the Giro d'Italia in 2022 and third in a 17.4km test at the end of the same race.
Instead, the day will likely be a battle between the favourites to win the Tour de France in 2025.
Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) will be the favourites for the mostly flat stage, and he will be motivated to gain time on rivals Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).
The Belgian has been off the pace in the first stages and is 58 seconds behind Van der Poel and Pogačar, who are tied on time after stage 4.
While Pogačar is in a prime position to move into the maillot jaune, he has Vingegaard just eight seconds behind.
Yet the Slovenian gave up 28 seconds to Vingegaard in a time trial of almost half the distance of stage 5 during the Critérium du Dauphiné, so Vingegaard - in third overall - is the favourite to take over the yellow jersey.
Evenepoel might be the best bet for the stage win - he hasn't lost a time trial since the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France that Pogačar won - since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.
In stage 21 of last year's Tour, a time trial just 0.7km shorter, Pogačar put 1:02 into Vingegaard and 1:13 into Evenepoel to pad out his overall winning margin to 6:17 over the Dane.
With fresher legs after only four days of racing, expect the competition to be much tighter on Wednesday in Caen.
Order
Name
Start time (CET)
1
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
13:05:00
2
Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
13:06:00
3
Cees Bol (Ned) XDS Astana
13:07:00
4
William Barta (USA) Movistar
13:08:00
5
Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:09:00
6
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar
13:10:00
7
Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar
13:11:00
8
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
13:12:00
9
Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
13:13:00
10
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor
13:14:00
11
Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla
13:15:00
12
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
13:16:00
13
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:17:00
14
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:18:00
15
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto
13:19:00
16
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:20:00
17
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:21:00
18
Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana
13:22:00
19
Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:23:00
20
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla
13:24:00
21
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:25:00
22
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
13:26:00
23
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto
13:27:00
24
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
13:28:00
25
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:29:00
26
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor
13:30:00
27
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:31:00
28
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor
13:32:00
29
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
13:33:00
30
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
13:34:00
31
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:35:00
32
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
13:36:00
33
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
13:37:00
34
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
13:38:00
35
Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:39:00
36
Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto
13:40:00
37
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic-PostNl
13:41:00
38
Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) TotalEnergies
13:42:00
39
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
13:43:00
40
Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:44:00
41
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:45:00
42
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic-PostNl
13:46:00
43
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:47:00
44
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
13:48:00
45
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:49:00
46
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:50:00
47
Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto
13:51:00
48
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
13:52:00
49
Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto
13:53:00
50
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:54:00
51
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar
13:55:00
52
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:56:00
53
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
13:57:00
54
Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic-PostNl
13:58:00
55
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
13:59:00
56
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-Easypost
14:00:00
57
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:01:00
58
Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates XRG
14:02:00
59
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
14:03:00
60
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor
14:04:00
61
Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
14:05:00
62
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
14:06:00
63
Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto
14:07:00
64
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
14:08:00
65
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:09:00
66
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step
14:10:00
67
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
14:11:00
68
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
14:12:00
69
Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
14:13:00
70
Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Easypost
14:14:00
71
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:15:00
72
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:16:00
73
Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:17:00
74
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic-PostNl
14:18:00
75
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
14:19:00
76
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
14:20:00
77
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
14:21:00
78
Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor
14:22:00
79
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
14:23:00
80
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
14:24:00
81
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
14:25:00
82
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14:26:00
83
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic-PostNl
14:27:00
84
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:28:00
85
Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana
14:29:00
86
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:30:00
87
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
14:31:30
88
Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Easypost
14:33:00
89
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
14:34:30
90
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:36:00
91
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
14:37:30
92
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
14:39:00
93
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
14:40:30
94
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
14:42:00
95
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates XRG
14:43:30
96
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana
14:45:00
97
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
14:46:30
98
Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:48:00
99
Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-Easypost
14:49:30
100
Anders Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:51:00
101
Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:52:30
102
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
14:54:00
103
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar
14:55:30
104
Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
14:57:00
105
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:58:30
106
Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
15:00:00
107
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor
15:01:30
108
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
15:03:00
109
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
15:04:30
110
Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
15:06:00
111
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:07:30
112
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:09:00
113
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:10:30
114
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
15:12:00
115
Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:13:30
116
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
15:15:00
117
Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
15:16:30
118
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:18:00
119
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
15:19:30
120
Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:21:00
121
Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
15:22:30
122
Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis
15:24:00
123
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:25:30
124
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
15:27:00
125
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:28:30
126
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:30:00
127
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
15:31:30
128
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:33:00
129
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
15:34:30
130
Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco AlUla
15:36:00
131
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates XRG
15:37:30
132
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15:39:00
133
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
15:40:30
134
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
15:42:00
135
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor
15:43:30
136
Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-Easypost
15:45:00
137
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:46:30
138
Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-Easypost
15:48:00
139
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech
15:49:30
140
Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic-PostNl
15:51:00
141
Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic-PostNl
15:52:30
142
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:54:00
143
Clément Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:55:30
144
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:57:00
145
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:58:30
146
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:00:00
147
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-Easypost
16:01:30
148
Alex Aranburu (Spa) Cofidis
16:03:00
149
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:04:30
150
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost
16:06:00
151
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:07:30
152
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates XRG
16:09:00
153
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
16:10:30
154
Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
16:12:00
155
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:13:30
156
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:15:00
157
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
16:16:30
158
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
16:18:00
159
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
16:19:30
160
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
16:21:00
161
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:22:30
162
Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:24:00
163
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:25:30
164
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto
16:27:00
165
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
16:28:30
166
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:30:00
167
Joseph Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
16:32:00
168
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor
16:34:00
169
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:36:00
170
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:38:00
171
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
16:40:00
172
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
16:42:00
173
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
16:44:00
174
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
16:46:00
175
Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic-PostNl
16:48:00
176
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
16:50:00
177
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
16:52:00
178
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:54:00
179
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:56:00
180
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
16:58:00
181
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
17:00:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
