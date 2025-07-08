Tour de France stage 5 time trial start times

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) heads into the Tour de France stage 5 individual time trial in Caen wearing the maillot jaune, but the 33-kilometre test will likely spell the end of his stint as race leader.

The Dutch rider is one of the best in the world when it comes to mass-start races, but has never shown himself to be exceptional in races against the clock.

He has yet to win a time trial during his professional career, but he finished second in a 9.2km time trial in the Giro d'Italia in 2022 and third in a 17.4km test at the end of the same race.

Instead, the day will likely be a battle between the favourites to win the Tour de France in 2025.

Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) will be the favourites for the mostly flat stage, and he will be motivated to gain time on rivals Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The Belgian has been off the pace in the first stages and is 58 seconds behind Van der Poel and Pogačar, who are tied on time after stage 4.

While Pogačar is in a prime position to move into the maillot jaune, he has Vingegaard just eight seconds behind.

Yet the Slovenian gave up 28 seconds to Vingegaard in a time trial of almost half the distance of stage 5 during the Critérium du Dauphiné, so Vingegaard - in third overall - is the favourite to take over the yellow jersey.

Evenepoel might be the best bet for the stage win - he hasn't lost a time trial since the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France that Pogačar won - since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.

In stage 21 of last year's Tour, a time trial just 0.7km shorter, Pogačar put 1:02 into Vingegaard and 1:13 into Evenepoel to pad out his overall winning margin to 6:17 over the Dane.

With fresher legs after only four days of racing, expect the competition to be much tighter on Wednesday in Caen.

