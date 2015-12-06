Cancellara ready to step up his winter training before final season

Image 1 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory) relaxes prior to the grand depart (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was a part of a crash during stage 3 Image 3 of 6 A reflective Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 A face of concentration and pain for Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) on the podium to collect yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Fabian Cancellara crosses the line with teammate Markel Irizar on the Mur

Fabian Cancellara has said he is happy, healthy and ready to step up his workload at a Trek Factory Racing training camp in Spain this week after enjoying his winter at home in Bern, Switzerland.

"I'm happy, I'm healthy and I'm looking forward to everything that is going on, all the news and good things," Cancellara said in an audio message published by the Trek Factory Racing team.

"All is going well even if I've had a busy week of training as usual. We've had good weather and so there's been time to do good training hours before heading to the team training camp next week. Everything is in good hands, and going in a good direction. I'm looking forward to the team camp and to the month of December. There is two important things: meeting up with the team but then where I'm also looking forward too, is Christmas time, to relax when its possible, even if I'm always busy with lots of things."

Cancellara ended his season early after a stomach virus led him to quit the Vuelta a Espana during stage 3. He fractured two vertebrae in a crash at the E3 Harelbeke in March and then suffered two further minor fractures in his back while wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. He worked hard to recover yet again and hoped to use the Vuelta to get his season back on track but eventually threw in the towel and announced he would not ride in the world championships in Richmond.

"It's the mind that controls the body, and I don't have the will to go through the whole comeback thing once more after the rollercoaster that this season has been," he said at the time. "It's a matter of focus. Dealing with a serious injury during the course of one season is not easy, and I have had to do it twice already this year."

Cancellara rode the Japan Cup late in October but was already thinking of the 2016 season and announced it will be his final season as a professional. He has spent recent weeks training at home but will be back on the road on Monday. He will be a guest at the Van Gils & Guests chat show on Belgian television on Monday night and then travel to Spain for the Trek Factory Racing training camp.

Back with Mapei

The Trek Factory Racing team confirmed it will work with the Mapei Training Centre for the 2016 season for specialist coaching and testing. According to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, the US-registered team will soon announce extra sponsorship from Italian coffee brand Segafredo.

"Performance wise I'm in a good way. Even with the good news of having the relationship back with the Mapei centre in Italy, My career started with them in 2000 and so I'm really excited having them back on board with Trek Factory Racing," he said.

Despite stepping up his training, Cancellara is also looking forward to Christmas at home after some hard training with his teammates.

"I'm happy to have put up the Christmas lights to create a good ambiance. It's good to come back from training or sit on the couch in the evening. It's good to have a Christmas feeling too."

He also had a Christmas message: "Enjoy Christmas but don't eat too much cookies. Just enjoy it with your family and friends."