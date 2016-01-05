Lotto Soudal riders show off 2016 team kit - Gallery

German fast man André Greipel, rising classics rider Tiesj Benoot, new signing Rafa Valls and their Lotto Soudal teammates have shown off the teams largely unchanged kit for the upcoming 2016 season. The Belgian WorldTour outfit continues with its predominately red jersey paired with black knicks this season with a slight change in sponsors the most noticeable change.
Lotto Soudal enjoyed 40 victories in 2015, including four stages of the Tour de France via Greipel, and have brought onboard several new faces for 2016 to ensure the victories keep on rolling in. While the likes of Greipel, Tony Gallopin and Jürgen Roelandts remain the top riders on the team, the addition of climber Valls provides further CG depth to the team and he will start his season at the Tour Down Under where he is tipped for a strong overall performance.
Fellow new recruit Tomasz Marczynski is the only current national champion in the team and has been handed a traditional Polish national champions jersey that will stand out in the peloton. The team have also signed Jelle Wallays from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise with the 26-year-old Belgian to tackle the classics and build on his Paris - Tours and Dwars door Vlaanderen victories.
