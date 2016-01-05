Lotto Soudal riders show off 2016 team kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 35 The 2016 Lotto Soudal team (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 2 of 35 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 3 of 35 Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) on his bike (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 4 of 35 Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 5 of 35 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) on the bike (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 6 of 35 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 7 of 35 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 8 of 35 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 9 of 35 Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal) on his bike (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 10 of 35 Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 11 of 35 Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 12 of 35 Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 13 of 35 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 14 of 35 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 15 of 35 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) on the bike (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 16 of 35 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 17 of 35 Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 18 of 35 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 19 of 35 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) on his bike and ready for 2016 (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 20 of 35 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 21 of 35 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 22 of 35 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 23 of 35 Bart de Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 24 of 35 Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 25 of 35 Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) on the bike (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 26 of 35 Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 27 of 35 Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 28 of 35 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 29 of 35 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 30 of 35 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 31 of 35 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 32 of 35 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 33 of 35 Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 34 of 35 Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 35 of 35 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews)

German fast man André Greipel, rising classics rider Tiesj Benoot, new signing Rafa Valls and their Lotto Soudal teammates have shown off the teams largely unchanged kit for the upcoming 2016 season. The Belgian WorldTour outfit continues with its predominately red jersey paired with black knicks this season with a slight change in sponsors the most noticeable change.

Lotto Soudal enjoyed 40 victories in 2015, including four stages of the Tour de France via Greipel, and have brought onboard several new faces for 2016 to ensure the victories keep on rolling in. While the likes of Greipel, Tony Gallopin and Jürgen Roelandts remain the top riders on the team, the addition of climber Valls provides further CG depth to the team and he will start his season at the Tour Down Under where he is tipped for a strong overall performance.

Fellow new recruit Tomasz Marczynski is the only current national champion in the team and has been handed a traditional Polish national champions jersey that will stand out in the peloton. The team have also signed Jelle Wallays from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise with the 26-year-old Belgian to tackle the classics and build on his Paris - Tours and Dwars door Vlaanderen victories.

Have a look through the portrait and action photographs of the team above by either clicking or swiping through the gallery.

The team makes it 2016 racing debut at the Tour Down Under on January 19 with Valls to be joined by the likes of Adam Hansen and Greg Henderson.