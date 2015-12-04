Kittel models 2016 Etixx-Quickstep kit

Image 1 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 2 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 3 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 4 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 5 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 6 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 7 of 7 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)

The Etixx-Quick-step team unveiled its 2016 jersey design today, with new recruit Marcel Kittel modelling the black and dark blue design created by clothing sponsor Vermarc.

Team manager Patrick Lefevere was proud to roll out the new look. "The launch of the new jersey is a kind of ritual that we renew with huge delight every year. For us, as a cycling team, it's a great moment, because this is our uniform, the jersey that will accompany us throughout the season," Lefevere said. "In cycling we say that a winning jersey is the most beautiful jersey you can have, but I must say that I already like it a lot, even before seeing it in a race. I hope that our fans will appreciate it as much as we do."

Kittel called the design "elegant and modern" and said it would be easy to see in the peloton.

"I like it a lot, because it's very classy and it makes me proud to wear it. Vermarc did a great job designing this jersey and for my part I hope to honor it during the races and take it to the top spot of the podium," Kittel said.

Kittel joins the Belgian team from Giant-Alpecin as one of eight new riders. Also coming to the team are Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), Bob Jungels (Trek), Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida), and neo-pros Fernando Gaviria, Davide Martinelli, Laurens De Plus and Rodrigo Contreras.

The team will debut at the People's Choice Classic ahead of Tour Down Under in January.