Tour de France abandons: All of the riders who have left the 2025 race so far

The 2025 Tour de France is underway, and so too are the abandons, with riders already pulling out of the race with three weeks of racing still to go.

Every rider who starts the Tour wants to finish, but with 21 stages and the constant risk of crashes and illness, rider abandons are inevitable in Grand Tours, and riders will gradually drop out over the three weeks in France.

After two stages, two riders have abandoned: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) who both crashed on stage 1. Despite the poor weather, stage 2 was completed with no abandons.

Riders may abandon mid-stage after a crash or illness, climbing into a car or taken away by ambulance instead of finishing the stage. Others will pull out over night, and not start a new stage in the morning.

Riders can also be taken out of the race by the organisation, either by finishing outside of the time limit, or even being disqualified due to

'DNF' means 'did not finish', 'DNS' means 'did not start', 'OTL' means 'outside time limit' and 'DSQ' means 'disqualified'.

Last year, a total of 35 riders abandoned the Tour de France, with 131 riders making it to Nice.

Here is the list all the riders who have pulled out of this year's race so far, which we will keep updated throughout the Tour.

2025 Tour de France abandons

Stage 1

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) – DNF after crash, head injury, concussion protocol

Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) – DNF after crash, head injury, concussion protocol

