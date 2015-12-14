LottoNl-Jumbo rolls out 2016 jersey
More white for Dutch team
The LottoNl-Jumbo team released photos of its riders out in their 2016 team kits, which keep the white and yellow theme from this season.
Riding in Catalunya at the pre-season team camp, Robert Gesink, Wilco Kelderman and the rest of the team modeled the new jersey, which expands the white panel at the top of the chest to the sleeves, but otherwise keeps the same general theme.
The back of the jersey is all yellow, with Lotto.Jumbo in big black letters.
The Dutch team is entering its second season under the sponsorship of the national lottery and the supermarket chain.
