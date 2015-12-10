Sky voted Best Male Team of 2015 in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Image 1 of 5 Sky voted Best Men's Team of 2015 in Cyclingnews Reader Poll (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome celebrates his Tour de France victory Image 3 of 5 The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Paris-Roubaix was Bradley Wiggins' final race in Team Sky colours (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Although Movistar ended the season as the UCI number one squad, it was Team Sky who took the honours in our readers' minds. The British team won with 27 per cent of the vote over Movistar's 18 per cent. Etixx-QuickStep was third with 11 per cent, just ahead of BMC Racing.

It is the third time that Team Sky has won the category. Their victories in 2012 and 2013 were interrupted by Omega Pharma-QuickStep last year.

In 2015, the team's victories in the Tour de France and Critérium du Dauphiné with Chris Froome, and in Paris-Nice with Richie Porte were among the most high-profile successes of the season for Sky, but they also filled in some gaps with a number of one-day wins and sprint victories.

Geraint Thomas had an enormously good year, winning a stage and the overall Volta ao Algarve, the E3 Harelbeke, a podium place in Gent-Wevelgem, and building his Grand Tour palmares by holding fourth overall until stage 19 of the Tour de France. A second place in the Tour de Suisse is a sign of big things to come for the Welshman.

Ian Stannard gave the team another semi-Classic win in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Elia Viviani had eight wins including a stage of the Giro d'Italia and a trio in Tour of Britain, and Vasil Kiryienka dominated in time trials, taking out the Giro d'Italia stage, the European Games, the Belarus title and capped off the season with the World Championship title.

Froome spoke to Cyclingnews from his home in Monaco, "I just want to say a massive thank you to all the readers of Cyclingnews for voting Team Sky as team of the year for 2015."

Best Male Team of 2015 in Cyclingnews Reader Poll