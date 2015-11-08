Winning the Tour de France is Froome's best preparation for the Olympics, says Ellingworth

Image 1 of 6 Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde climb l'Alpe d'Huez. Image 2 of 6 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final Tour de France podium. Image 3 of 6 Chris Froome reaches out to the fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 6 Froome gets a gap as Porte pulls off. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Chris Froome rides on the road race course of the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 6 of 6 Chris Froome takes a selfie in Rio (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

The road to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is long and arduous but with Rod Ellingworth leading the way Chris Froome could not be in better hands as the British rider embarks on the season that will see him aim for the Tour de France, a tilt at the Olympic double and then possibly the Vuelta a Espana.

Ellingworth recently accompanied Froome to Brazil for a reconnaissance of the Olympic road and time trial courses. Upon touching back down in Manchester on Saturday evening, the Great Britain elite road coach talked to Cyclingnews about the trip and the early stages of the Great Britain-Team Sky-Froome master plan for Rio.

“It was good for Chris to have a look and get his head around what it’s like there. He was keen to have a look and he rode the road and the time trial course but obviously the time trial course is part of the road course anyway. You kill two birds with one stone there and then on Saturday we rode the finishing circuit for the road race,” Ellingworth told Cyclingnews.





Balancing objectives



