Winning the Tour de France is Froome's best preparation for the Olympics, says Ellingworth
Great Britain coach trying to balance objectives for 2016
The road to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is long and arduous but with Rod Ellingworth leading the way Chris Froome could not be in better hands as the British rider embarks on the season that will see him aim for the Tour de France, a tilt at the Olympic double and then possibly the Vuelta a Espana.
Related Articles
Froome targeting 2016 Tour de France and Rio Olympics double
Froome visits Brazil to study Rio Olympic courses
Froome to release physiological testing data on December 3
Great Britain look to Froome, Thomas and Yates brothers for Olympic medals in 2016
Chris Froome explains delay in publication of physiological data
Froome, Thomas, Kennaugh and Swift under consideration for Great Britain Olympic road squad
Ellingworth recently accompanied Froome to Brazil for a reconnaissance of the Olympic road and time trial courses. Upon touching back down in Manchester on Saturday evening, the Great Britain elite road coach talked to Cyclingnews about the trip and the early stages of the Great Britain-Team Sky-Froome master plan for Rio.
“It was good for Chris to have a look and get his head around what it’s like there. He was keen to have a look and he rode the road and the time trial course but obviously the time trial course is part of the road course anyway. You kill two birds with one stone there and then on Saturday we rode the finishing circuit for the road race,” Ellingworth told Cyclingnews.
Balancing objectives
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy