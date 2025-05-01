What's coming on Cyclingnews this May

Unrivalled coverage from the first Grand Tour of the season, plus Women's WorldTour action in Spain as CN Labs tests hydration packs and bottles

TOPSHOT Team UAEs Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar R competes in Passo Sella during the 17th stage of the 107th Giro dItalia cycling race 159km between Selva di Val Gardena and Passo del Brocon on May 22 2024 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images
The final week of this year's Giro features several gruelling mountain days (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to combining the beauty and challenge of cycling, no race can compare to the Giro d'Italia. The three-week Grand Tour of the Bel Paese is certainly one for the culture and culinary buffs within the cycling world. Mix that with a relentless route that tests riders across white gravel roads in Tuscany and snow-capped mountain summits in the Alps, all while being cheered on by the adoring and passionate Italian fans, and you've got one heck of a race. 

Yes, that's right, Grand Tour season is upon us, and here at Cyclingnews, we're gearing up for a monster month of racing, not just in Italy, but across the continent.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete Trifunovic

