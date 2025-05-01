What's coming on Cyclingnews this May

When it comes to combining the beauty and challenge of cycling, no race can compare to the Giro d'Italia. The three-week Grand Tour of the Bel Paese is certainly one for the culture and culinary buffs within the cycling world. Mix that with a relentless route that tests riders across white gravel roads in Tuscany and snow-capped mountain summits in the Alps, all while being cheered on by the adoring and passionate Italian fans, and you've got one heck of a race.

Yes, that's right, Grand Tour season is upon us, and here at Cyclingnews, we're gearing up for a monster month of racing, not just in Italy, but across the continent.

Alongside our extensive coverage of the Corsa Rosa, we'll also bring you in-depth reporting from the Vuelta España Femenina, Itzulia Women, and the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas as the Women's WorldTour tackle three consecutive stage races on Spanish soil.

The Cyclingnews team will be on the ground at the Giro from the first flag drop at the Grande Partenza in Albania right up to the last gallop into the ancient city of Rome.

Our writers Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie will tackle the Balkan start and the more sprinter-friendly first half of the route before handing the baton over to Head of News Stephen Farrand and Assistant Features Editor Matilda Price for a mountain-heavy finale that will almost certainly decide the next maglia rosa.

Our team on the ground will be bringing you all the breaking news and reaction from each stage, plus in-depth analysis and insight from what could be the closest Grand Tour battle this season.

What's more, we'll also have plenty of long read features to get you in the mood for the Italian Grand Tour, expert columns throughout the race from Giro stage winner Philippa York, and a comprehensive tech gallery from the opening stages in Albania.

Keep an eye out in the coming days for our conversation with Primož Roglič and Jan Tratnik as the two compatriots aim for Giro glory and Tom Pidcock's coach Kurt Bogaerts shares his insight into the Briton's preparations for his first Grand Tour at Q36.5.

Even if you're not able to follow the race as it unfolds via our live race report, our global team of writers will be working around the clock to ensure you have all the key details for the entire three weeks, with start lists, daily previews, route profiles, and much more.

Yet it's not just the Giro d'Italia that we're focusing on this month, with plenty of interviews, features, and more from the wider cycling world.

From assessing the state of road cycling in the USA to an insight into one of gravel cycling's toughest races, Unbound, there'll be plenty to sink your teeth into in May.

If you're a subscriber to Cyclingnews, then there's even more for you to enjoy, including yet more in-depth Cyclingnews Labs testing from the wind tunnel, this time assessing hydration packs and bottles. Plus, we'll take you down memory lane to look at Romain Bardet's various bikes as he makes his last dance this summer, and shed light on the how and why of Grand Dèparts as the Giro d'Italia heads across the Adriatic to Albania.

If that's whetted your appetite, then why not take a look at our recently published feature on cycling's rich list - including details on how much they really earn.

