Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 Series - Gallery
Canadian shows off his new bike at Trek-Segafredo
A new team for Ryder Hesjedal in 2016 means a new bike with the former Giro d’Italia winner moving from Cannondale-Garmin to Trek-Segafredo.
The Canadian is of course no stranger to Trek bikes, having raced them during his mountain biking days as a young professional. For this season he is on a 58cm Trek Madone 9 Series, in the team’s Viper Red colours.
Hesjedal will make his debut on the bike at the Tour Down Under later this month but spent part of December riding with his new teammates at their winter training camp in Spain. There are a few special features and modifications for Hesjedal’s road bike.
For starters, Trek has made some custom inserts for his Madone handlebar in order to fill the bend between the handlebar and shift lever. He also has the flat transition between the tops and the hoods.
Hesjedal is also the only Trek-Segafredo team member riding on a -17 Madone KVF Bar, with 40 width for aerodynamics and -17 to get the drop that he prefers.
Trek have told Cyclingnews that the overall weight of Hesjedal’s bike comes in at 7.4 Kilos with the Aeolus 5.0, and 7.3 with Aeolus 3.0.
Hesjedal will likely to ride the Madone on the flat stages of races but according to Trek, he prefers and his Emonda on the climbing stages where he feels that the weight is important.
Specifications
Frameset: 58cm Trek Madone 9 RSL H1 Iso Speed 700 OCLV Viper Red
Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus 5.0 D3
Tires: Veloflex 25 Tubular
Handlebar: Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, KVF profile, 40 x 140 -17 Anatomic (Team Issue) Bontager Blender Mount for SRM- PC8 Head Unit
Seat Post: Madone micro-adjust carbon seatmast cap, 25mm offset
Headset: Madone integrated, stainless cartridge bearings, sealed, 1-3/8" top, 1.5" bottom
Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue
Brakes: Madone Aero Integrated, Center Pull Direct Mount brakes
Bottom Bracket: Trek BB90
Cranks: SRM Dura Ace 9000 Crankset 180 length with 53/39 Dura Ace Chain rings (Double)
Shifters: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 DI2
Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 DI2
Chain: Shimano Dura Ace
Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 11-28, 11speed
Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace
Bottle Cages: Bontrager XXX Carbon
Critical measurements
Frame size: 58
Saddle: Team issue
Seat post: L25
Handlebar: Sha 40
Stem- 140-17
Cap/Spacer: L
Crank arm length: 180
Cleats (colour): blue
Saddle height 82.2
Setback: 9.2
Saddle incl.: -2
Under Bar-Mid Hub: 51.5
STI: 21
STI-Mid Bar: 63.3
Saddle-Mid Bar: 68.3
