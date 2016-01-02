Trending

Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 Series - Gallery

Canadian shows off his new bike at Trek-Segafredo

Image 1 of 23

Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 RSL H1 Iso Speed 700 OCLV in Viper Red

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 2 of 23

Hesjedal will race with Shimano Dura Ace 9000 DI2

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 3 of 23

Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 4 of 23

Cranks: SRM Dura Ace 9000 Crankset 180 length with 53/39 Dura Ace Chain rings (Double)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 5 of 23

Chain: Shimano Dura Ace

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 6 of 23

Madone micro-adjust carbon seatmast cap, 25mm offset

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 7 of 23

Hesjedal has gone for a Bontrager Team Issue saddle

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 8 of 23

Deep-profile tubes are another feature of Hesjedal's Trek Madone

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 9 of 23

Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, KVF profile, 40 x 140 -17 Anatomic (Team Issue) Bontager Blender Mount for SRM- PC8 Head Unit

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 10 of 23

An aero front end for Ryder Hesjdal's Trek Madone road bike in 2016

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 11 of 23

Bontrager Aeolus 5.0 D3

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 12 of 23

Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 13 of 23

Such a sleek design to the front end of the Trek Madone 9

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 14 of 23

Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 for 2016

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 15 of 23

Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 for 2016

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 16 of 23

Hesjedal will use Madone Aero Integrated, Center Pull Direct Mount brakes

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 17 of 23

The front end of Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 18 of 23

The front end of the Madone is designed to cut faster through the wind

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 19 of 23

Hesjedal's Trek comes with Bontrager Aeolus 5.0 D3 wheels

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 20 of 23

Trek's excellent IsoSpeed 'decoupler'

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 21 of 23

The Madone has an integrated bar and stem set-up

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 22 of 23

Front end view of Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 23 of 23

Centerpull brakes for Hesjedal's ride in 2016

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)

A new team for Ryder Hesjedal in 2016 means a new bike with the former Giro d’Italia winner moving from Cannondale-Garmin to Trek-Segafredo.

The Canadian is of course no stranger to Trek bikes, having raced them during his mountain biking days as a young professional. For this season he is on a 58cm Trek Madone 9 Series, in the team’s Viper Red colours.

Hesjedal will make his debut on the bike at the Tour Down Under later this month but spent part of December riding with his new teammates at their winter training camp in Spain. There are a few special features and modifications for Hesjedal’s road bike.

For starters, Trek has made some custom inserts for his Madone handlebar in order to fill the bend between the handlebar and shift lever. He also has the flat transition between the tops and the hoods.

Hesjedal is also the only Trek-Segafredo team member riding on a -17 Madone KVF Bar, with 40 width for aerodynamics and -17 to get the drop that he prefers.

Trek have told Cyclingnews that the overall weight of Hesjedal’s bike comes in at 7.4 Kilos with the Aeolus 5.0, and 7.3 with Aeolus 3.0.

Hesjedal will likely to ride the Madone on the flat stages of races but according to Trek, he prefers and his Emonda on the climbing stages where he feels that the weight is important.

See also:


Specifications
Frameset: 58cm Trek Madone 9 RSL H1 Iso Speed 700 OCLV Viper Red
Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus 5.0 D3
Tires: Veloflex 25 Tubular
Handlebar: Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, KVF profile, 40 x 140 -17 Anatomic (Team Issue) Bontager Blender Mount for SRM- PC8 Head Unit
Seat Post: Madone micro-adjust carbon seatmast cap, 25mm offset
Headset: Madone integrated, stainless cartridge bearings, sealed, 1-3/8" top, 1.5" bottom
Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue
Brakes: Madone Aero Integrated, Center Pull Direct Mount brakes
Bottom Bracket: Trek BB90
Cranks: SRM Dura Ace 9000 Crankset 180 length with 53/39 Dura Ace Chain rings (Double)
Shifters: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 DI2
Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 DI2
Chain: Shimano Dura Ace
Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 11-28, 11speed
Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace
Bottle Cages: Bontrager XXX Carbon

Critical measurements

Frame size: 58
Saddle: Team issue
Seat post: L25
Handlebar: Sha 40
Stem- 140-17
Cap/Spacer: L
Crank arm length: 180
Cleats (colour): blue
Saddle height 82.2
Setback: 9.2
Saddle incl.: -2
Under Bar-Mid Hub: 51.5
STI: 21
STI-Mid Bar: 63.3
Saddle-Mid Bar: 68.3

 