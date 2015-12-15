Tinkoff-Saxo 'La Datcha' training ride - gallery

Image 1 of 32 The Tinkoff-Saxo team training hard in Spain (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 32 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 32 Riders put in an effort (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 32 Alberto Contador dancing on the pedals (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 32 Alberto Contador laying the foundations for the 2016 season (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 32 Quick sip for Contador (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 7 of 32 Alberto Contador smiles for the camera (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 32 Roman Kreuziger and Daniele Bennati feeling the climb (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 9 of 32 The Tinkoff-Saxo team in its new training kit (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 10 of 32 The 'La Datcha' kit is hard to miss (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 11 of 32 Tinkoff-Saxo training in its 'La Datcha' kit (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 32 Ivan Basso enjoying a slower moment (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 32 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 32 Riders feeling the pain of the efforts (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 15 of 32 Manuele Boaro and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 16 of 32 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 17 of 32 Tinkoff-Saxo training hard (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 18 of 32 Alberto Contador training hard (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 19 of 32 'It that a bird above?' (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 20 of 32 Tinkoff-Saxo training (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 21 of 32 Tinkoff-Saxo out riding in Gran Canaria (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 22 of 32 Alberto Contador with his teammates (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 23 of 32 The Alberto Contador group (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 24 of 32 There's a brief moment to enjoy a laugh (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 25 of 32 Riders getting base kilometers for 2016 into their legs (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 26 of 32 'Hey guys, good day for ride eh' (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 27 of 32 Putting in the hard yards (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 28 of 32 Manuele Boaro contiues to smiles (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 29 of 32 The riders showing off their eye catching combo of 'La Datcha' traning kit and fluo bikes (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 30 of 32 Manuele Boaro (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 31 of 32 Focused on the training ride (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 32 of 32 Michael Rogers and Roman Kreuziger on the training ride (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team continues to lay the groundwork for a big 2016 season with riders hitting the roads of Gran Canaria and getting plenty of kilometres in their legs during the second week of its training camp.

The team revealed an eye catching training kit last week but it was the Cyclingnews exclusive that Oleg Tinkov is leaving the sport at the end of 2016 that occupied the headlines. Neither the new kit or the uncertainty surrounding their futures stopped the likes of Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan heading out in the sunshine and Manuele Boaro smiling at every given opportunity.

With December 19 announced as the unveiling date for the team's 2016 kit, when they will be known as Tinkoff, the riders only have a few more days in the 'zebra striped' style kit. Tinkoff's new kit will be unveiled in Courchevel, the location of Tinkov's "La Datcha" chalets which are currently under construction but gaining plenty of attention due to the training kit.

