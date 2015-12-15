Trending

Tinkoff-Saxo 'La Datcha' training ride - gallery

Team continues preparation for 2016 season

Image 1 of 32

The Tinkoff-Saxo team training hard in Spain

The Tinkoff-Saxo team training hard in Spain
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 2 of 32

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 3 of 32

Riders put in an effort

Riders put in an effort
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 4 of 32

Alberto Contador dancing on the pedals

Alberto Contador dancing on the pedals
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 5 of 32

Alberto Contador laying the foundations for the 2016 season

Alberto Contador laying the foundations for the 2016 season
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 6 of 32

Quick sip for Contador

Quick sip for Contador
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 7 of 32

Alberto Contador smiles for the camera

Alberto Contador smiles for the camera
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 8 of 32

Roman Kreuziger and Daniele Bennati feeling the climb

Roman Kreuziger and Daniele Bennati feeling the climb
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 9 of 32

The Tinkoff-Saxo team in its new training kit

The Tinkoff-Saxo team in its new training kit
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 10 of 32

The 'La Datcha' kit is hard to miss

The 'La Datcha' kit is hard to miss
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 11 of 32

Tinkoff-Saxo training in its 'La Datcha' kit

Tinkoff-Saxo training in its 'La Datcha' kit
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 12 of 32

Ivan Basso enjoying a slower moment

Ivan Basso enjoying a slower moment
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 13 of 32

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 14 of 32

Riders feeling the pain of the efforts

Riders feeling the pain of the efforts
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 15 of 32

Manuele Boaro and Alberto Contador

Manuele Boaro and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 16 of 32

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 17 of 32

Tinkoff-Saxo training hard

Tinkoff-Saxo training hard
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 18 of 32

Alberto Contador training hard

Alberto Contador training hard
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 19 of 32

'It that a bird above?'

'It that a bird above?'
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 20 of 32

Tinkoff-Saxo training

Tinkoff-Saxo training
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 21 of 32

Tinkoff-Saxo out riding in Gran Canaria

Tinkoff-Saxo out riding in Gran Canaria
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 22 of 32

Alberto Contador with his teammates

Alberto Contador with his teammates
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 23 of 32

The Alberto Contador group

The Alberto Contador group
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 24 of 32

There's a brief moment to enjoy a laugh

There's a brief moment to enjoy a laugh
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 25 of 32

Riders getting base kilometers for 2016 into their legs

Riders getting base kilometers for 2016 into their legs
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 26 of 32

'Hey guys, good day for ride eh'

'Hey guys, good day for ride eh'
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 27 of 32

Putting in the hard yards

Putting in the hard yards
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 28 of 32

Manuele Boaro contiues to smiles

Manuele Boaro contiues to smiles
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 29 of 32

The riders showing off their eye catching combo of 'La Datcha' traning kit and fluo bikes

The riders showing off their eye catching combo of 'La Datcha' traning kit and fluo bikes
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 30 of 32

Manuele Boaro

Manuele Boaro
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 31 of 32

Focused on the training ride

Focused on the training ride
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 32 of 32

Michael Rogers and Roman Kreuziger on the training ride

Michael Rogers and Roman Kreuziger on the training ride
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team continues to lay the groundwork for a big 2016 season with riders hitting the roads of Gran Canaria and getting plenty of kilometres in their legs during the second week of its training camp.

Related Articles

Contador celebrates his 33rd birthday at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp

Tinkoff-Saxo reveals new training colours

Majka joins Sagan to spearhead Tinkoff challenge in Tour de San Luis

News Shorts: Taxi hits riders at Vuelta a Costa Rica; Tinkoff to unveil 2016 team kit in Courchevel

De Jongh hopes to create his own team after Tinkoff quits

The team revealed an eye catching training kit last week but it was the Cyclingnews exclusive that Oleg Tinkov is leaving the sport at the end of 2016 that occupied the headlines. Neither the new kit or the uncertainty surrounding their futures stopped the likes of Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan heading out in the sunshine and Manuele Boaro smiling at every given opportunity.

With December 19 announced as the unveiling date for the team's 2016 kit, when they will be known as Tinkoff, the riders only have a few more days in the 'zebra striped' style kit. Tinkoff's new kit will be unveiled in Courchevel, the location of Tinkov's "La Datcha" chalets which are currently under construction but gaining plenty of attention due to the training kit.

For Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2015-2016 team training camps, click here

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel. 