Tinkoff-Saxo 'La Datcha' training ride - gallery

The Tinkoff-Saxo team continues to lay the groundwork for a big 2016 season with riders hitting the roads of Gran Canaria and getting plenty of kilometres in their legs during the second week of its training camp.
With December 19 announced as the unveiling date for the team's 2016 kit, when they will be known as Tinkoff, the riders only have a few more days in the 'zebra striped' style kit. Tinkoff's new kit will be unveiled in Courchevel, the location of Tinkov's "La Datcha" chalets which are currently under construction but gaining plenty of attention due to the training kit.
