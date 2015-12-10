Video captures Cancellara’s crash during Trek Factory Racing ride

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara ready to get going (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A face of concentration and pain for Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A reflective Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Fabian Cancellara and Riccardo Zoidl model the 2015 Trek Factory Racing kit (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 5 of 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

An on-bike video has captured the moment Fabian Cancellara and several of his Trek Factory Racing teammates crashed during a training ride in Spain.

The team revealed that ten riders went down on a wet and slippy roundabout, with Riccardo Zoidl suffering a 4-part fracture in his left collarbone. The crash happened 30 minutes into the team’s first ride of the 10-day camp near Alfaz del Pi, near Alicante.

Cancellara got up quickly from his crash and did not seem injured despite being in pain. However Zoidl's injuries were more severe.

“We knew that this roundabout was slippery as 4-5 guys crashed in the group ahead of us and so we took it easy,” Zoidl explained. “I was sliding a little bit, but I could handle it and thought I was safe and then my teammate next to me crashed and went directly into my front wheel and I flipped over. We were not going fast, maybe 10-15km/h, but it was really, really slippery. I think a total of 10 of us crashed there.”

“I was super disappointed in the first five minutes after it happened, but now I have come to terms with it. This is the second time for me and I was really nervous the first time I broke my collarbone, but now I know what to expect with the rehab. It’s a shame that it was a short training camp for me, but everything in life has a reason.”

Zoidl is expected to return home to Austria Thursday where he will undergo surgery to repair the breaks by Friday.

“Our team doctor told me we can fix it with a pin and this way I can get back to training faster,” explained Zoidl from the team hotel in Alfaz del Pi, Spain. “I am fairly confident I can return to training and be back on the bike in one week, and then you don’t lose so much (fitness).”

The other riders continued to train at the camp on Thursday, mixing some core body work with testing on the Valencia track.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel and see all our content first.