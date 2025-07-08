'A yellow dream is possible' - Remco Evenepoel eyes Tour de France leader jersey after responding to Tadej Pogcar's attacks on hilly road to Rouen

Belgian loses three seconds after joining the decisive attack of stage 4

ROUEN, FRANCE - JULY 08: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the chase group during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 4 a 174.2km stage from Amiens Metropole to Rouen / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2025 in Rouen, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) rides to finish line in Rouen, going seventh in one spot ahead of Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and three seconds down to stage 4 winner Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel warmed down on his golden time trial bike and studied the new GC standing of the Tour de France after stage 4, pleased to have finished in the slipstream of Tadej Pogačar after the rollercoaster finale of the stage to Rouen.

The Soudal-QuickStep rider can now look forward to Wednesday's 33km time trial in the hope it is his chance to gain precious seconds.

