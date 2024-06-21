Tour de France bikes: The ultimate equipment guide for the 2025 race

The 2025 Tour de France begins on Saturday, the 5th of July, in Lille, France. It is the biggest bike race in the world and sees the very best cyclists from the sport's biggest teams do battle over 21 stages and, this year, a total distance of 3,320km.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
At a glance: Mens Tour de France teams and equipment for 2025

Team

Bikes

Groupset

Wheels

Clothing

Saddles

Finishing Kit

Computers

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Canyon

Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano

Kalas

Selle Italia

Canyon, Selle Italia

Wahoo

Arkea-B&B Hotels

Bianchi

Shimano Dura-Ace

Vision Metron

Jinga

Selle Italia

Bianchi

Wahoo

Bahrain - Victorious

Merida

Shimano Dura-Ace

Vision

Alé

Prologo

FSA, Vision

Garmin

Cofidis

Look

Campagnolo Super Record WR

Campagnolo

Van Rysel / Ekoi

Selle Italia

FSA/Vision

Wahoo

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

Van Rysel

Shimano Dura-Ace

SwissSide Hadron

Decathlon / Van Rysel

Fizik

Deda, Van Rysel

Wahoo

EF Education-Easypost

Cannondale

Shimano Dura-Ace

Vision

Rapha

Prologo

FSA, Vision

Wahoo

Groupama-FDJ

Wilier Triestina

Shimano Dura-Ace

Miche

Alé

Prologo

Wilier Trestina

Garmin

Ineos Grenadiers

Pinarello

Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano

Gobik

Prologo

MOST

Garmin

Intermarché - Wanty

Cube

Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano, Vision

Nalini

Prologo

Cube

Bryton

Israel-Premier Tech

Factor

Shimano Dura-Ace

Black.Inc

Ekoi

Selle italia

Black. Inc

Garmin

Lidl - Trek

Trek

SRAM Red AXS

Bontrager

Santini

Bontrager

Bontrager

Wahoo

Lotto

Orbea

Shimano Dura-Ace

OQUO

Vermarc

Selle italia

Orbea

Garmin

Movistar Team

Canyon

SRAM Red AXS

Zipp

Gobik

Fizik

Canyon

Garmin

RedBull - Bora Hansgrohe

Specialized

Sram Red AXS

Roval

Specialized

Specialized

Specialized

Hammerhead

Soudal - QuickStep

Specialized

Shimano Dura-Ace

Roval

Castelli

Specialized

Pro, Specialized

Garmin

Team Jayco AlUla

Giant

Shimano Dura-Ace

Cadex

MAAP

Cadex

Giant

Garmin

Team Picnic PostNL

Lapierre

Shimano Dura-Ace

Ursus

Nalini

Prologo

Lapierre

Wahoo

TotalEnergies

Enve

Shimano Dura-Ace

Enve

BioRacer

Selle italia

Enve

Garmin

Team Visma - Lease a Bike

Cervélo

SRAM Red AXS

Reserve

TBC

Prologo

FSA

Garmin

Tudor Pro Cycling

BMC

SRAM Red AXS

DT Swiss

Assos

Selle italia

BMC

Wahoo

UAE Team Emirates -XRG

Colnago

Shimano Dura-Ace

Enve

Pissei

Fizik

Colnago

Wahoo

XDS Astana Team

X-Lab

Shimano Dura-Ace

Vision

Biemme

Prologo

Vision

Garmin

