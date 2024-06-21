Tour de France bikes: The ultimate equipment guide for the 2025 race

The 2025 Tour de France begins on Saturday, the 5th of July, in Lille, France. It is the biggest bike race in the world and sees the very best cyclists from the sport's biggest teams do battle over 21 stages and, this year, a total distance of 3,320km.

If you want to know more about all 23 teams involved, head to our Tour de France team guide for a comprehensive breakdown.

This Tour de France bike guide looks at each Tour team's bikes and equipment in depth. It can be hard to spot individual bike brands in the peloton while the racing is on, so we have a list of all the individual components and equipment teams are using.

A lot of new components have been launched since last year, some very recently, so you can rely on this guide to be your ultimate up-to-date equipment guide for the race.

We have even taken a closer look at a few individual bikes pre-race, such as Jonas Vingegaard's new aero bike, and Tadej Pogačar's wild-looking machine.

You can also check out our feature on how much a Tour de France bike costs, where we have broken down the overall cost of some of the most expensive machines in the race.

Cyclingnews is at the Grand Départ of the Tour de France to cover all the breaking tech news as it happens, so check the website tech section for all the latest news.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Team equipment table

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance: Mens Tour de France teams and equipment for 2025 Team Bikes Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers Alpecin-Deceuninck Canyon Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano Kalas Selle Italia Canyon, Selle Italia Wahoo Arkea-B&B Hotels Bianchi Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Metron Jinga Selle Italia Bianchi Wahoo Bahrain - Victorious Merida Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Alé Prologo FSA, Vision Garmin Cofidis Look Campagnolo Super Record WR Campagnolo Van Rysel / Ekoi Selle Italia FSA/Vision Wahoo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team Van Rysel Shimano Dura-Ace SwissSide Hadron Decathlon / Van Rysel Fizik Deda, Van Rysel Wahoo EF Education-Easypost Cannondale Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Rapha Prologo FSA, Vision Wahoo Groupama-FDJ Wilier Triestina Shimano Dura-Ace Miche Alé Prologo Wilier Trestina Garmin Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano Gobik Prologo MOST Garmin Intermarché - Wanty Cube Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano, Vision Nalini Prologo Cube Bryton Israel-Premier Tech Factor Shimano Dura-Ace Black.Inc Ekoi Selle italia Black. Inc Garmin Lidl - Trek Trek SRAM Red AXS Bontrager Santini Bontrager Bontrager Wahoo Lotto Orbea Shimano Dura-Ace OQUO Vermarc Selle italia Orbea Garmin Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Red AXS Zipp Gobik Fizik Canyon Garmin RedBull - Bora Hansgrohe Specialized Sram Red AXS Roval Specialized Specialized Specialized Hammerhead Soudal - QuickStep Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace Roval Castelli Specialized Pro, Specialized Garmin Team Jayco AlUla Giant Shimano Dura-Ace Cadex MAAP Cadex Giant Garmin Team Picnic PostNL Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace Ursus Nalini Prologo Lapierre Wahoo TotalEnergies Enve Shimano Dura-Ace Enve BioRacer Selle italia Enve Garmin Team Visma - Lease a Bike Cervélo SRAM Red AXS Reserve TBC Prologo FSA Garmin Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SRAM Red AXS DT Swiss Assos Selle italia BMC Wahoo UAE Team Emirates -XRG Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace Enve Pissei Fizik Colnago Wahoo XDS Astana Team X-Lab Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Biemme Prologo Vision Garmin

Tour de France bikes: Team by team

Mathieu van der Poel may well race on a custom bike at this years race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Shimano Dura Ace

: Shimano Dura Ace Tyres: Pirelli P Zero TLR RS

Pirelli P Zero TLR RS Clothing : Kalas

: Kalas Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Canyon / Selle Italia

: Canyon / Selle Italia Computers: Wahoo

Alpecin-Deceuninck's equipment package hasn't changed for a long time and the team has enjoyed a lot of success aboard their Canyon Aeroad bikes.

The team also technically has the Canyon Ultimate all-rounder to use alongside the Aero model, but we hardly ever see any team riders using it.

The main talking point for this year for the team and its equipment came at the start of the year when they switched to Pirelli tyres from Vittoria.

Canyon also launched the custom paint programme MyCanyon this year, and we expect the teams' two-star riders at least to have custom-painted Aeroads.

Endless champions have raced and won on Bianchi bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)

: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Vision Metron RS - 45 and 60

: Vision Metron RS - 45 and 60 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Reparto course by Vision / FSA

: Reparto course by Vision / FSA Computers: Wahoo

Arkéa - B&B Hotels have been riding Bianchi bikes for two years and have two road models to choose from: the Oltre RC aero bike, and lightweight Specialissima. There's also the Aquila TT for time trials.

The Oltre RC aero bike has not been without controversy during its lifespan after mechanical issues resulting in snapped handlebars and issues at Paris-Roubaix. Bianchi responded to some of the allegations made in a statement at the time.

We can't as of yet tell if the team are using the new Vision Metron RS wheels, recent shots show them using their older, yet still capable SL wheels. Maybe they will come out for the Tour.

Bahrain Victorious will be aiming high at this years race (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Vision Metron RS

: Vision Metron RS Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Alé / Valour

: Alé / Valour Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

Bahrain-Victorious will be racing on the Merida Reacto aero bike and the Merida Scultura all-rounder for road stages during the Tour, and a Time Warp TT bike against the clock.

Like Arkéa B&B Hotels, they also use Dura-Ace groupsets, and we've seen them with the new Vision Metron RS wheels. They were one of the first squads to use the new RS Metron variants earlier in the year.

They pair these with Continental GP5000 S TR or TT tubeless tyres, a peloton favourite and now available in several versions.

The team has ridden on special edition paint jobs in years gone by, but as far as we know, this year they are riding their stock-painted bikes.

Cofidis have rolled out a new look paint job for this years race. (Image credit: SAMEER AL-DOUMY / Contributor)

Bikes : Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)

: Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT) Groupset : Campagnolo Super Record WR 13

: Campagnolo Super Record WR 13 Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra

Campagnolo Bora Ultra Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Exteondo

: Exteondo Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Look

: Look Computers: Wahoo

The French team Cofidis use frames from the French manufacturer Look, they will also be racing on new custom-painted frames for this year's race, as shown above.

Cofidis are currently the only WorldTour team to use Campagnolo equipment, using the Italian brand's recently released 13-speed electronic wireless groupset and Bora Ultra wheels.

Fun fact: Campagnolo groupsets have claimed the most overall Tour wins in history.

Van Rysel's RCR bike has taken a number of wins this year already (Image credit: NICO VEREECKEN / Contributor)

Bikes : Van Rysel RCR-F / XCR time trial bike

: Van Rysel RCR-F / XCR time trial bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : SwissSide Hadron

: SwissSide Hadron Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111 Clothing : Van Rysel

: Van Rysel Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Deda / Van Rysel

: Deda / Van Rysel Computers: Wahoo

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have a long-term agreement and project in place with Decathlon and their own brand Van Rysel bikes.

The team races on the aggressive and aero RCR-F frame alongside Swisside wheels and Continental tyres.

The team uses the Continental Aero 111 tyre, which was developed specifically in conjunction with Swissside, the team's wheel partner. Other teams use the tyres as well, but they have been optimised around AG2R's specific wheels, which should provide a small advantage.

EF Education-EasyPost riders on the team's easy to spot Cannondale bikes (Image credit: Luc Claessen / Stringer)

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT)

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision Metron RS

: Vision Metron RS Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Rapha

: Rapha Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Wahoo

EF Education-EasyPost race on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71 frame, and are famous for limited edition paint jobs or collaborations in big races. Their team edition frame also just became available for the public to buy.

The team also have the option to race on the aero SystemSix frame, but it's rarely seen; riders seem to stick to the SuperSix. That is with the exception of aero-obsessed Irish rider Ben Healy. The team also have access to one of the fastest helmets around, the new POC Procen Air.

Elsewhere, EF are another Shimano team, using Dura-Ace equipment, though they buy their own parts as they're not directly sponsored, and they use FSA power meter chainsets.

Not much has changed for the team, except the wheels; like a few other teams, they are now using the lighter, carbon-spoked Vision Metron RS wheels.

Groupama-FDJ riders now use Italian Miche wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Miche Kleos

: Miche Kleos Tyres: Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT

Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Wilier

: Wilier Computers: Garmin

Groupama-FDJ switched to Wilier bikes for the 2024 season and rolled out a fairly classy, predominantly white and blue paint job.

The team races on the Zero and Filante SLR road bikes and has access to the very pricey Supersonica SLR time trial bike too.

Another big change for 2025 was the team's switch from Shimano Dura-Ace wheels to Miche Kleos wheels and small parts. You can read about the mechanics of this switch in our interview with the Miche CEO.

The team has raced Pinarello Dogma bikes since its inception in 2010 (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / Stringer)

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)

: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano Dura-Ace (Princeton Carbonworks / Tactic and Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)

: Shimano Dura-Ace (Princeton Carbonworks / Tactic and Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions) Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111 Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

Pinarello is Ineos-Grenadiers' long-term bike sponsor and the team have ridden on the Italian bikes for over a decade.

Nothing at face value has changed for the British squad; the team's equipment package, which is mostly from Shimano (groupsets and wheels), remains unchanged.

Ineos Grenadiers have been known to change to aftermarket, special wheels for key stages of the race or for time trials, such as the £1000 Tactic hubs and Princeton wheels we sometimes see them use.

The team do use custom printed 3D handlebars and even drop bars on occasion, something we learnt about when we spoke with Dimitris Katsanis at Metron Composites this year.

(Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen / Stringer)

Bikes : Cube Litening Aero C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)

: Cube Litening Aero C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Newmen

: Newmen Tyres: Hutchinson Blackbird Race / Allseason

Hutchinson Blackbird Race / Allseason Clothing : Verge / Gaerne

: Verge / Gaerne Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cube

: Cube Computers: Bryton

Intermarché - Wanty has stuck to a fairly standard - even unexciting dare we say it -equipment setup for the last few years.

The team use Cube Litening road frames with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Newmen wheels with Hutchinson Blackbird race tyres.

Intermache bikes, however, are always worth looking at, the team are clearly switched on regarding aerodynamic optimisations and the team's riders often have aero, agressive handlebar setups and the team is unique in using a special hidden tubeless valve system which means their wheels valves don't hit the air, resulting in a small gain.

Factor has a crazy looking new road bike (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Bikes : Factor Ostro / O2 VAM / Hanzo TT Bike / Prototype

: Factor Ostro / O2 VAM / Hanzo TT Bike / Prototype Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Black Inc.

: Black Inc. Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing: Ekoi

Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Black Inc.

: Black Inc. Computers: Garmin

Israel-Premier Tech uses Factor bikes and can choose between two road models, the aero Ostro and the lightweight O2 VAM. They race on the Hanzo model for time trials.

The team made big waves this year at the Dauphine when a crazy looking aero road bike appeared, which Jake Stewart promptly won a stage on. We don't know much about it yet.

The team's wheels and integrated handlebars and stems are from Black Inc, a subsidiary brand of Factor. You can also read our exclusive in-depth interview with Factor founder Rob Gitelis for insight into the bike industry and carbon frame construction.

Lidl Trek's package remains largely the same (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Bontrager Aeolus

: Bontrager Aeolus Tyres: Pirelli P Zero

Pirelli P Zero Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Lidl-Trek's equipment package has been consistent for a little while now. The team use Trek Madone road frames for pretty much everything, rarely, if ever, using the more comfortable Domane frame.

The team use SRAM Red AXS groupsets, which launched last year, and has been using the groupsets 1X13 XPLR gravel version for the spring classics and rougher races.

Trek often come up with interesting paint jobs, and the team is riding new, custom-painted bikes for this year's Tour.

Lotto have new wheels from OQUO for the race (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Contributor)

Bikes : Orbea Orca / Orca Aero / Ordu TT bike

: Orbea Orca / Orca Aero / Ordu TT bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Zipp / OQUO

: Zipp / OQUO Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Vermarc / Ekoi / Defeet

: Vermarc / Ekoi / Defeet Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Orbea / Vision

: Orbea / Vision Computers: Garmin

Lotto is a non-WorldTour team who have secured a wildcard place at this year's race. The team races on Spanish Orbea bikes and can choose between the Orca and Orca Aero models. They also use the Ordu time trial bike against the clock.

The team use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets along with OQUO wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres. OQUO has recently released brand new road wheels with very light silver hubs. Keep an eye out for those!

The team also use aftermarket Galfer brake discs and lockrings, which we spotted at Opening Weekend.

The team will be gunning for victory and supporting star rider Arnaud De Lie in his quest for a stage win.

Movistar have long had the same equipment setup (Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen / Stringer)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Zipp - various options

: Zipp - various options Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Gobik / BORN

: Gobik / BORN Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

Movistar is another team, like Ineos Grenadiers, who have been with the same bike supplier for a long time, and 2025 marks the 12th year of their Canyon partnership.

The Spanish squad has more climbers than Alpecin-Deceuninck, but still almost uses the aero Aeroad model from Canyon over the Ultimate.

The team also use the SRAM Red AXS groupset and Zipp wheels, Zipp is also owned by SRAM.

Bora will no doubt have a few technical tricks up their sleeves (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / Stringer)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Roval Rapide CLX III / Sprint

: Roval Rapide CLX III / Sprint Tyres: Specialized Turbo / TLR

Specialized Turbo / TLR Clothing : Specialized

: Specialized Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Hammerhead Karoo / Garmin

RedBull-Bora-Hansgrohe uses the S-Works Tarmac SL8 frame from Specialized as well as Roval wheels, notably the recently released Rapide CLX III and Sprint wheels.

Bora has a very similar package to Soudal-QuickStep, but they use SRAM Red AXS groupsets compared to the Belgian outfit's Shimano Dura-Ace.

Dan Bigham is also the performance engineer at Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe now, so we expect to see some modifications and tricks coming from him, perhaps in the uphill time-trial on stage 13.

World Time Trial Champions get custom painted bikes (Image credit: POOL NICO VEREECKEN / Contributor)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Roval Rapide CLX III / Sprint

: Roval Rapide CLX III / Sprint Tyres: Specialized Turbo / TLR

Specialized Turbo / TLR Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Garmin

Soudal-QuickStep has ridden Specialized bikes for a long time now and rides the Tarmac SL8 model in the top-tier S-Works version.

The team or 'Wolfpack' as they like to be known, will be built around Remco Evenepoel's tilt at the overall classification this year. The Belgian, who is also the World, Olympic and Belgian Time Trial Champion, has a custom-painted rainbow Shiv TT bike to use.

Elsewhere the team uses Dura-Ace groupsets from Shimano, along with Roval finishing kit by Specialized. We also expect to see Roval's Rapide CLX III and Sprint wheels being used during the race.

Australian National Champion Luke Plapp on his custom Giant (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)

: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Cadex

: Cadex Tyres: Cadex Aero / Race

Cadex Aero / Race Clothing : Maap

: Maap Saddles : Cadex

: Cadex Finishing Kit : Cadex

: Cadex Computers: Wahoo

Team Jayco AlUla race on Giant bikes, with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels and componentry from Cadex, a subsidiary brand of Giant.

The team can choose between the aero-focused Propel Advanced model or the longstanding all-rounder, the TCR Advanced SL, which received an update last year.

The team's eye-catching paint jobs have drawn attention this year and look great out on the road. Look out for Luke Plapp's aero road setup, with a very narrow front end.

The team are now partnered with Maap for race kit, look out for the team's grey coloured shorts in the bunch.

Romain Bardet wore yellow at last year's race (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike

: Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Ursus Proxima

: Ursus Proxima Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Wahoo

Picnic-PostNL switched from Scott to Lapierre bikes at the start of this year and races on the Xelius DRS.

The team also partnered with Italian brand Ursus as a wheel partner, making for quite a big change. The brand provides it's Proxima race wheels in a range of depths, although we have it on good authority that a new wheelset might be rolled out at some point during the Tour.

Shimano Dura-Ace takes care of the groupset package, and the team use Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, comfortably some of the fastest around.

Enve frames, wheels and finishing kits for Total Energies (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Bikes : Enve Melee / Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Enve Melee / Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Enve SES - range of depths

: Enve SES - range of depths Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111 Clothing : Bioracer

: Bioracer Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Enve

: Enve Computers: Garmin

Team TotalEnergies is another non-World Tour team who have an entry for this year's race.

The squad races on Enve Melee carbon frames with Enve wheels, finishing kits and Shimano Dura-Ace wheels.

The team are unique in using another brand of time trial frame, Enve doesn't make a TT bike, so the squad uses the Shiv TT, courtesy of its former bike sponsor, Specialized, to race time trials on.

We don't yet know if the team will also be able to benefit from the new Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheels being used by Team UAE, more on this below.

Both of Visma-Lease a Bike's bikes have been upgraded for the 2025 Tour. (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Reserve

: Reserve Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Yellow B / Nike

: Yellow B / Nike Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Vision / Cervelo

: Vision / Cervelo Computers: Garmin

Visma-Lease a Bike will be aiming to dethrone reigning champion Tadej Pogačar this year.

The team has an aero and lightweight all-rounder to use. The S5 is the team's aero model, and the R5 is the climbing bike.

However, the brand, to an extent, caught us napping and has released new versions of both bikes just before the Tour. The bikes have received tweaks and more subtle improvements as far as we can tell.

Here's Jonas Vingegaard's prototype race bike. And Matteo Jorgenson's lightweight Cervelo R5.

Visma are famed for leaving no stone unturned regarding equipment, and we expect them to use 1x drivetrain systems, new wheels and hubs on at least one stage, as well as plenty of other tech hacks and optimisations.

Tudor have the special 'Masterpiece' bike to use from BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : BMC Teammachine R 01 / Masterpiece

: BMC Teammachine R 01 / Masterpiece Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : DT Swiss

: DT Swiss Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One

Schwalbe Pro One Clothing : Assos

: Assos Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : BMC

: BMC Computers: Wahoo

Tudor Pro Cycling, headed up by retired Tour star Fabian Cancellara, are another of the non-WorldTour squads at the race. Don't be fooled, though; they have some very nice bikes and kit.

The team races on Swiss BMC bikes, usually the Teammachine R 01; however, certain star riders have been racing on the 'Masterpiece' edition this year, which doesn't feature any paint and uses a special carbon layup. If you see an all-black bike with silver graphics and no paint, it's this.

The team is also partnered with Assos, in our opinion one of the best cycling clothing brands around, a nice morale boost for any rider.

The Colnago Y1RS bike has to be one of the most striking time trial bikes in the race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Bikes : Colnago Y1RS / V5Rs, TT1 (TT)

: Colnago Y1RS / V5Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors Wheels : Enve SES Pro

: Enve SES Pro Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype Clothing : Pissei

: Pissei Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Colnago

: Colnago Computers: Wahoo

World Champion Tadej Pogačar looks to be in unstoppable form this year. He will aim to win his fourth Tour using his Colnago Y1RS, the new Colnago aero bike; the lighter, more forgiving V5Rs, which he may use for the more mountainous stages; and the TT1 time trial model.

UAE Team Emirates uses Dura-Ace groupsets, plus Enve wheels and handlebars. Notably, the team have used exotic Carbon Ti carbon chainrings and disc rotors to save even more weight.

The team's wheel sponsor Enve just released some brand new SES 4.5 Pro wheels, which are lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the previous models. The team has been using them most of the season already, but we now know what they are.

The Dare bikes are all gloss carbon and exposed weave (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / Stringer)

Bikes : Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 / Dean TT bike

: Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 / Dean TT bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : DT Swiss

: DT Swiss Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Bioracer

: Bioracer Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Ridley / Deda

: Ridley / Deda Computers: Garmin

Uno-X Mobility switched from Dare to Ridley bikes for 2025, and the team races on the very aggressive Noah Fast 3.0 bike.

The team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and DT Swiss carbon fibre wheels fitted with Continental GP5000 tyres.

The team bikes are usually also fitted with aero FSA chainrings and CeramicSpeed OSPW pulley systems.

Will XDS-Astana take a stage at this years race? (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / Stringer)

Bikes : X-Lab AD9, RS9

: X-Lab AD9, RS9 Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision Metron RS

: Vision Metron RS Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Biemme

: Biemme Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Vision

: Vision Computers: Garmin

XDS Astana changed names at the end of last year after partnering with Chinese bike manufacturer XDS.

The team races on XDS AD9 and RS9 bikes, after switching from the Wilier bikes they used last year.

The team's component selection remains largely the same with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, the new Vision Metron RS wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, some of the best road bike tyres around.

The other key kit change is the switch to Vision handlebars to go with the XDS bikes.

Not much is known about the XDS bikes currently, hopefully that will change this year with the exposure the Tour de France brings.

Tour tech predictions

The Tour is the sport of cycling's biggest shop window, it's a great opportunity for marketing, showing products off and gaining attention.

We are constantly looking at new and unreleased kits, which helps us develop a sense of what's coming and what trends we can expect.

We are aware of a range of new road helmets that are going to be worn at the Tour, too, so look out for those.

Wheelsets in particular have got a lot lighter over the last few years, deep-section aero wheels with wide and round aero profiles are now not so very far off the weights of all-out climbing wheels of old.

This really brings bike weights down, and we are arriving at the point where aero race bikes with not much in the way of aerodynamic concessions are at the UCI 6.8kg minimum weight limit.

We may see new parts, components, and kits appear during the Tour. Everything from optimised new clothing to new sunglasses and cycling shoes, as well as bike components. We will be covering everything we spot in detail.

Sometimes things are so secret or closely guarded that we don't even know they are being used. For example, the new SRAM Red AXS crank arms that Jonas Vingegaard was using this time last year. Maybe this time next year, we will know about some of the super secret stuff from this year's race.