Tour de France bikes: The ultimate equipment guide for the 2025 race
A rundown of the bikes and kit used by the 23 teams at this year's Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France begins on Saturday, the 5th of July, in Lille, France. It is the biggest bike race in the world and sees the very best cyclists from the sport's biggest teams do battle over 21 stages and, this year, a total distance of 3,320km.
If you want to know more about all 23 teams involved, head to our Tour de France team guide for a comprehensive breakdown.
This Tour de France bike guide looks at each Tour team's bikes and equipment in depth. It can be hard to spot individual bike brands in the peloton while the racing is on, so we have a list of all the individual components and equipment teams are using.
A lot of new components have been launched since last year, some very recently, so you can rely on this guide to be your ultimate up-to-date equipment guide for the race.
We have even taken a closer look at a few individual bikes pre-race, such as Jonas Vingegaard's new aero bike, and Tadej Pogačar's wild-looking machine.
You can also check out our feature on how much a Tour de France bike costs, where we have broken down the overall cost of some of the most expensive machines in the race.
Cyclingnews is at the Grand Départ of the Tour de France to cover all the breaking tech news as it happens, so check the website tech section for all the latest news.
Team equipment table
Team
Bikes
Groupset
Wheels
Clothing
Saddles
Finishing Kit
Computers
Alpecin-Deceuninck
Canyon
Shimano Dura-Ace
Shimano
Kalas
Selle Italia
Canyon, Selle Italia
Wahoo
Arkea-B&B Hotels
Bianchi
Shimano Dura-Ace
Vision Metron
Jinga
Selle Italia
Bianchi
Wahoo
Bahrain - Victorious
Merida
Shimano Dura-Ace
Vision
Alé
Prologo
FSA, Vision
Garmin
Cofidis
Look
Campagnolo Super Record WR
Campagnolo
Van Rysel / Ekoi
Selle Italia
FSA/Vision
Wahoo
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
Van Rysel
Shimano Dura-Ace
SwissSide Hadron
Decathlon / Van Rysel
Fizik
Deda, Van Rysel
Wahoo
EF Education-Easypost
Cannondale
Shimano Dura-Ace
Vision
Rapha
Prologo
FSA, Vision
Wahoo
Groupama-FDJ
Wilier Triestina
Shimano Dura-Ace
Miche
Alé
Prologo
Wilier Trestina
Garmin
Ineos Grenadiers
Pinarello
Shimano Dura-Ace
Shimano
Gobik
Prologo
MOST
Garmin
Intermarché - Wanty
Cube
Shimano Dura-Ace
Shimano, Vision
Nalini
Prologo
Cube
Bryton
Israel-Premier Tech
Factor
Shimano Dura-Ace
Black.Inc
Ekoi
Selle italia
Black. Inc
Garmin
Lidl - Trek
Trek
SRAM Red AXS
Bontrager
Santini
Bontrager
Bontrager
Wahoo
Lotto
Orbea
Shimano Dura-Ace
OQUO
Vermarc
Selle italia
Orbea
Garmin
Movistar Team
Canyon
SRAM Red AXS
Zipp
Gobik
Fizik
Canyon
Garmin
RedBull - Bora Hansgrohe
Specialized
Sram Red AXS
Roval
Specialized
Specialized
Specialized
Hammerhead
Soudal - QuickStep
Specialized
Shimano Dura-Ace
Roval
Castelli
Specialized
Pro, Specialized
Garmin
Team Jayco AlUla
Giant
Shimano Dura-Ace
Cadex
MAAP
Cadex
Giant
Garmin
Team Picnic PostNL
Lapierre
Shimano Dura-Ace
Ursus
Nalini
Prologo
Lapierre
Wahoo
TotalEnergies
Enve
Shimano Dura-Ace
Enve
BioRacer
Selle italia
Enve
Garmin
Team Visma - Lease a Bike
Cervélo
SRAM Red AXS
Reserve
TBC
Prologo
FSA
Garmin
Tudor Pro Cycling
BMC
SRAM Red AXS
DT Swiss
Assos
Selle italia
BMC
Wahoo
UAE Team Emirates -XRG
Colnago
Shimano Dura-Ace
Enve
Pissei
Fizik
Colnago
Wahoo
XDS Astana Team
X-Lab
Shimano Dura-Ace
Vision
Biemme
Prologo
Vision
Garmin
Tour de France bikes: Team by team
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wheels: Shimano Dura Ace
- Tyres: Pirelli P Zero TLR RS
- Clothing: Kalas
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Canyon / Selle Italia
- Computers: Wahoo
Alpecin-Deceuninck's equipment package hasn't changed for a long time and the team has enjoyed a lot of success aboard their Canyon Aeroad bikes.
The team also technically has the Canyon Ultimate all-rounder to use alongside the Aero model, but we hardly ever see any team riders using it.
The main talking point for this year for the team and its equipment came at the start of the year when they switched to Pirelli tyres from Vittoria.
Canyon also launched the custom paint programme MyCanyon this year, and we expect the teams' two-star riders at least to have custom-painted Aeroads.
Arkéa B&B Hotels
- Bikes: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Vision Metron RS - 45 and 60
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Ekoi
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Reparto course by Vision / FSA
- Computers: Wahoo
Arkéa - B&B Hotels have been riding Bianchi bikes for two years and have two road models to choose from: the Oltre RC aero bike, and lightweight Specialissima. There's also the Aquila TT for time trials.
The Oltre RC aero bike has not been without controversy during its lifespan after mechanical issues resulting in snapped handlebars and issues at Paris-Roubaix. Bianchi responded to some of the allegations made in a statement at the time.
We can't as of yet tell if the team are using the new Vision Metron RS wheels, recent shots show them using their older, yet still capable SL wheels. Maybe they will come out for the Tour.
Bahrain-Victorious
- Bikes: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wheels: Vision Metron RS
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT
- Clothing: Alé / Valour
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
- Computers: Garmin
Bahrain-Victorious will be racing on the Merida Reacto aero bike and the Merida Scultura all-rounder for road stages during the Tour, and a Time Warp TT bike against the clock.
Like Arkéa B&B Hotels, they also use Dura-Ace groupsets, and we've seen them with the new Vision Metron RS wheels. They were one of the first squads to use the new RS Metron variants earlier in the year.
They pair these with Continental GP5000 S TR or TT tubeless tyres, a peloton favourite and now available in several versions.
The team has ridden on special edition paint jobs in years gone by, but as far as we know, this year they are riding their stock-painted bikes.
Cofidis
- Bikes: Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)
- Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record WR 13
- Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Exteondo
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Look
- Computers: Wahoo
The French team Cofidis use frames from the French manufacturer Look, they will also be racing on new custom-painted frames for this year's race, as shown above.
Cofidis are currently the only WorldTour team to use Campagnolo equipment, using the Italian brand's recently released 13-speed electronic wireless groupset and Bora Ultra wheels.
Fun fact: Campagnolo groupsets have claimed the most overall Tour wins in history.
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- Bikes: Van Rysel RCR-F / XCR time trial bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: SwissSide Hadron
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111
- Clothing: Van Rysel
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Deda / Van Rysel
- Computers: Wahoo
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have a long-term agreement and project in place with Decathlon and their own brand Van Rysel bikes.
The team races on the aggressive and aero RCR-F frame alongside Swisside wheels and Continental tyres.
The team uses the Continental Aero 111 tyre, which was developed specifically in conjunction with Swissside, the team's wheel partner. Other teams use the tyres as well, but they have been optimised around AG2R's specific wheels, which should provide a small advantage.
EF Education-EasyPost
- Bikes: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Vision Metron RS
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Rapha
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
- Computers: Wahoo
EF Education-EasyPost race on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71 frame, and are famous for limited edition paint jobs or collaborations in big races. Their team edition frame also just became available for the public to buy.
The team also have the option to race on the aero SystemSix frame, but it's rarely seen; riders seem to stick to the SuperSix. That is with the exception of aero-obsessed Irish rider Ben Healy. The team also have access to one of the fastest helmets around, the new POC Procen Air.
Elsewhere, EF are another Shimano team, using Dura-Ace equipment, though they buy their own parts as they're not directly sponsored, and they use FSA power meter chainsets.
Not much has changed for the team, except the wheels; like a few other teams, they are now using the lighter, carbon-spoked Vision Metron RS wheels.
Groupama-FDJ
- Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Miche Kleos
- Tyres: Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Wilier
- Computers: Garmin
Groupama-FDJ switched to Wilier bikes for the 2024 season and rolled out a fairly classy, predominantly white and blue paint job.
The team races on the Zero and Filante SLR road bikes and has access to the very pricey Supersonica SLR time trial bike too.
Another big change for 2025 was the team's switch from Shimano Dura-Ace wheels to Miche Kleos wheels and small parts. You can read about the mechanics of this switch in our interview with the Miche CEO.
Ineos Grenadiers
- Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed
- Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace (Princeton Carbonworks / Tactic and Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111
- Clothing: Gobik
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: MOST
- Computers: Garmin
Pinarello is Ineos-Grenadiers' long-term bike sponsor and the team have ridden on the Italian bikes for over a decade.
Nothing at face value has changed for the British squad; the team's equipment package, which is mostly from Shimano (groupsets and wheels), remains unchanged.
Ineos Grenadiers have been known to change to aftermarket, special wheels for key stages of the race or for time trials, such as the £1000 Tactic hubs and Princeton wheels we sometimes see them use.
The team do use custom printed 3D handlebars and even drop bars on occasion, something we learnt about when we spoke with Dimitris Katsanis at Metron Composites this year.
Intermarché - Wanty
- Bikes: Cube Litening Aero C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wheels: Newmen
- Tyres: Hutchinson Blackbird Race / Allseason
- Clothing: Verge / Gaerne
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Cube
- Computers: Bryton
Intermarché - Wanty has stuck to a fairly standard - even unexciting dare we say it -equipment setup for the last few years.
The team use Cube Litening road frames with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Newmen wheels with Hutchinson Blackbird race tyres.
Intermache bikes, however, are always worth looking at, the team are clearly switched on regarding aerodynamic optimisations and the team's riders often have aero, agressive handlebar setups and the team is unique in using a special hidden tubeless valve system which means their wheels valves don't hit the air, resulting in a small gain.
Israel-Premier Tech
- Bikes: Factor Ostro / O2 VAM / Hanzo TT Bike / Prototype
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Black Inc.
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT
- Clothing: Ekoi
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Black Inc.
- Computers: Garmin
Israel-Premier Tech uses Factor bikes and can choose between two road models, the aero Ostro and the lightweight O2 VAM. They race on the Hanzo model for time trials.
The team made big waves this year at the Dauphine when a crazy looking aero road bike appeared, which Jake Stewart promptly won a stage on. We don't know much about it yet.
The team's wheels and integrated handlebars and stems are from Black Inc, a subsidiary brand of Factor. You can also read our exclusive in-depth interview with Factor founder Rob Gitelis for insight into the bike industry and carbon frame construction.
Lidl-Trek
- Bikes: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus
- Tyres: Pirelli P Zero
- Clothing: Santini
- Saddles: Bontrager
- Finishing Kit: Bontrager
- Computers: Wahoo
Lidl-Trek's equipment package has been consistent for a little while now. The team use Trek Madone road frames for pretty much everything, rarely, if ever, using the more comfortable Domane frame.
The team use SRAM Red AXS groupsets, which launched last year, and has been using the groupsets 1X13 XPLR gravel version for the spring classics and rougher races.
Trek often come up with interesting paint jobs, and the team is riding new, custom-painted bikes for this year's Tour.
Lotto
- Bikes: Orbea Orca / Orca Aero / Ordu TT bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Zipp / OQUO
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Vermarc / Ekoi / Defeet
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Orbea / Vision
- Computers: Garmin
Lotto is a non-WorldTour team who have secured a wildcard place at this year's race. The team races on Spanish Orbea bikes and can choose between the Orca and Orca Aero models. They also use the Ordu time trial bike against the clock.
The team use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets along with OQUO wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres. OQUO has recently released brand new road wheels with very light silver hubs. Keep an eye out for those!
The team also use aftermarket Galfer brake discs and lockrings, which we spotted at Opening Weekend.
The team will be gunning for victory and supporting star rider Arnaud De Lie in his quest for a stage win.
Movistar Team
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Zipp - various options
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT
- Clothing: Gobik / BORN
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Canyon
- Computers: Garmin
Movistar is another team, like Ineos Grenadiers, who have been with the same bike supplier for a long time, and 2025 marks the 12th year of their Canyon partnership.
The Spanish squad has more climbers than Alpecin-Deceuninck, but still almost uses the aero Aeroad model from Canyon over the Ultimate.
The team also use the SRAM Red AXS groupset and Zipp wheels, Zipp is also owned by SRAM.
RedBull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Roval Rapide CLX III / Sprint
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo / TLR
- Clothing: Specialized
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
- Computers: Hammerhead Karoo / Garmin
RedBull-Bora-Hansgrohe uses the S-Works Tarmac SL8 frame from Specialized as well as Roval wheels, notably the recently released Rapide CLX III and Sprint wheels.
Bora has a very similar package to Soudal-QuickStep, but they use SRAM Red AXS groupsets compared to the Belgian outfit's Shimano Dura-Ace.
Dan Bigham is also the performance engineer at Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe now, so we expect to see some modifications and tricks coming from him, perhaps in the uphill time-trial on stage 13.
Soudal-QuickStep
- Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Roval Rapide CLX III / Sprint
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo / TLR
- Clothing: Castelli
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
- Computers: Garmin
Soudal-QuickStep has ridden Specialized bikes for a long time now and rides the Tarmac SL8 model in the top-tier S-Works version.
The team or 'Wolfpack' as they like to be known, will be built around Remco Evenepoel's tilt at the overall classification this year. The Belgian, who is also the World, Olympic and Belgian Time Trial Champion, has a custom-painted rainbow Shiv TT bike to use.
Elsewhere the team uses Dura-Ace groupsets from Shimano, along with Roval finishing kit by Specialized. We also expect to see Roval's Rapide CLX III and Sprint wheels being used during the race.
Team Jayco-AlUla
- Bikes: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Cadex
- Tyres: Cadex Aero / Race
- Clothing: Maap
- Saddles: Cadex
- Finishing Kit: Cadex
- Computers: Wahoo
Team Jayco AlUla race on Giant bikes, with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels and componentry from Cadex, a subsidiary brand of Giant.
The team can choose between the aero-focused Propel Advanced model or the longstanding all-rounder, the TCR Advanced SL, which received an update last year.
The team's eye-catching paint jobs have drawn attention this year and look great out on the road. Look out for Luke Plapp's aero road setup, with a very narrow front end.
The team are now partnered with Maap for race kit, look out for the team's grey coloured shorts in the bunch.
Picnic-PostNL
- Bikes: Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Ursus Proxima
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Nalini
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Lapierre
- Computers: Wahoo
Picnic-PostNL switched from Scott to Lapierre bikes at the start of this year and races on the Xelius DRS.
The team also partnered with Italian brand Ursus as a wheel partner, making for quite a big change. The brand provides it's Proxima race wheels in a range of depths, although we have it on good authority that a new wheelset might be rolled out at some point during the Tour.
Shimano Dura-Ace takes care of the groupset package, and the team use Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, comfortably some of the fastest around.
Team TotalEnergies
- Bikes: Enve Melee / Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Enve SES - range of depths
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111
- Clothing: Bioracer
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Enve
- Computers: Garmin
Team TotalEnergies is another non-World Tour team who have an entry for this year's race.
The squad races on Enve Melee carbon frames with Enve wheels, finishing kits and Shimano Dura-Ace wheels.
The team are unique in using another brand of time trial frame, Enve doesn't make a TT bike, so the squad uses the Shiv TT, courtesy of its former bike sponsor, Specialized, to race time trials on.
We don't yet know if the team will also be able to benefit from the new Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheels being used by Team UAE, more on this below.
Team Visma - Lease a Bike
- Bikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Reserve
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Yellow B / Nike
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Vision / Cervelo
- Computers: Garmin
Visma-Lease a Bike will be aiming to dethrone reigning champion Tadej Pogačar this year.
The team has an aero and lightweight all-rounder to use. The S5 is the team's aero model, and the R5 is the climbing bike.
However, the brand, to an extent, caught us napping and has released new versions of both bikes just before the Tour. The bikes have received tweaks and more subtle improvements as far as we can tell.
Here's Jonas Vingegaard's prototype race bike. And Matteo Jorgenson's lightweight Cervelo R5.
Visma are famed for leaving no stone unturned regarding equipment, and we expect them to use 1x drivetrain systems, new wheels and hubs on at least one stage, as well as plenty of other tech hacks and optimisations.
Tudor Pro Cycling
- Bikes: BMC Teammachine R 01 / Masterpiece
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One
- Clothing: Assos
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: BMC
- Computers: Wahoo
Tudor Pro Cycling, headed up by retired Tour star Fabian Cancellara, are another of the non-WorldTour squads at the race. Don't be fooled, though; they have some very nice bikes and kit.
The team races on Swiss BMC bikes, usually the Teammachine R 01; however, certain star riders have been racing on the 'Masterpiece' edition this year, which doesn't feature any paint and uses a special carbon layup. If you see an all-black bike with silver graphics and no paint, it's this.
The team is also partnered with Assos, in our opinion one of the best cycling clothing brands around, a nice morale boost for any rider.
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
- Bikes: Colnago Y1RS / V5Rs, TT1 (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors
- Wheels: Enve SES Pro
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype
- Clothing: Pissei
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Colnago
- Computers: Wahoo
World Champion Tadej Pogačar looks to be in unstoppable form this year. He will aim to win his fourth Tour using his Colnago Y1RS, the new Colnago aero bike; the lighter, more forgiving V5Rs, which he may use for the more mountainous stages; and the TT1 time trial model.
UAE Team Emirates uses Dura-Ace groupsets, plus Enve wheels and handlebars. Notably, the team have used exotic Carbon Ti carbon chainrings and disc rotors to save even more weight.
The team's wheel sponsor Enve just released some brand new SES 4.5 Pro wheels, which are lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the previous models. The team has been using them most of the season already, but we now know what they are.
Uno-X Mobility
- Bikes: Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 / Dean TT bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT
- Clothing: Bioracer
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Ridley / Deda
- Computers: Garmin
Uno-X Mobility switched from Dare to Ridley bikes for 2025, and the team races on the very aggressive Noah Fast 3.0 bike.
The team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and DT Swiss carbon fibre wheels fitted with Continental GP5000 tyres.
The team bikes are usually also fitted with aero FSA chainrings and CeramicSpeed OSPW pulley systems.
XDS Astana Team
- Bikes: X-Lab AD9, RS9
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Vision Metron RS
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Biemme
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Vision
- Computers: Garmin
XDS Astana changed names at the end of last year after partnering with Chinese bike manufacturer XDS.
The team races on XDS AD9 and RS9 bikes, after switching from the Wilier bikes they used last year.
The team's component selection remains largely the same with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, the new Vision Metron RS wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, some of the best road bike tyres around.
The other key kit change is the switch to Vision handlebars to go with the XDS bikes.
Not much is known about the XDS bikes currently, hopefully that will change this year with the exposure the Tour de France brings.
Tour tech predictions
The Tour is the sport of cycling's biggest shop window, it's a great opportunity for marketing, showing products off and gaining attention.
We are constantly looking at new and unreleased kits, which helps us develop a sense of what's coming and what trends we can expect.
We are aware of a range of new road helmets that are going to be worn at the Tour, too, so look out for those.
Wheelsets in particular have got a lot lighter over the last few years, deep-section aero wheels with wide and round aero profiles are now not so very far off the weights of all-out climbing wheels of old.
This really brings bike weights down, and we are arriving at the point where aero race bikes with not much in the way of aerodynamic concessions are at the UCI 6.8kg minimum weight limit.
We may see new parts, components, and kits appear during the Tour. Everything from optimised new clothing to new sunglasses and cycling shoes, as well as bike components. We will be covering everything we spot in detail.
Sometimes things are so secret or closely guarded that we don't even know they are being used. For example, the new SRAM Red AXS crank arms that Jonas Vingegaard was using this time last year. Maybe this time next year, we will know about some of the super secret stuff from this year's race.
