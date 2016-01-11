Marcel Kittel's 2016 Specialized EQS Venge - Gallery
First look at German's new racing bike
Marcel Kittel’s switch from Giant-Alpecin to Etixx-QuickStep over the winter sees a change of bike for the German fast man, who lines up on Specialized for the first time in his professional career in 2016.
Kittel will ride the EQS Venge in 2016 and Cyclingnews got a first look at his new steed during the Etixx-QuickStep training camp in Calpe last week. This gallery, shot by Brakethrough Media, shows some of the details of the bike that Kittel hopes will carry him to renewed success after a trying 2015 campaign.
Equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels, Kittel’s bike is finished with a simple, sleek and business-like black paint job.
