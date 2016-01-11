Marcel Kittel's 2016 Specialized EQS Venge - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Marcel Kittel's 2016 EQS Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 17 The integrated rear brake caliper in detail. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 17 Marcel Kittel's sleek 2016 Specialized EQS Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 4 of 17 A streamlined front brake for maximum aerodynamics. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 17 Marcel Kittel's S-Works stem is slammed low. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 17 The front brake is tucked away behind the fork. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 17 Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 17 Marcel Kittel's decal sits discreetly on the seat stay. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 17 The EQS 2016 Venge boasts an integrated rear brake. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 17 Marcel Kittel uses Shimano's electronic Di2 groupset. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 17 Kittel's drivetrain in detail. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 12 of 17 Marcel Kittel uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 13 of 17 Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 14 of 17 Marcel Kittel's 2016 EQS Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 15 of 17 The cockpit of Marcel Kittel's 2016 Specialized EQS Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 16 of 17 Marcel Kittel steps out of the team hotel (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 17 Marcel Kittel and Dan Martin ride side by side during the training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel’s switch from Giant-Alpecin to Etixx-QuickStep over the winter sees a change of bike for the German fast man, who lines up on Specialized for the first time in his professional career in 2016.

Kittel will ride the EQS Venge in 2016 and Cyclingnews got a first look at his new steed during the Etixx-QuickStep training camp in Calpe last week. This gallery, shot by Brakethrough Media, shows some of the details of the bike that Kittel hopes will carry him to renewed success after a trying 2015 campaign.

Equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels, Kittel’s bike is finished with a simple, sleek and business-like black paint job.

