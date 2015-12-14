Astana team presented as Martinelli steps down - gallery

Image 1 of 20 Alexander Vinokourov and 2016 Astana team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 An intense Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru on stage at the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru are the star riders on Astana and were the centre of attention at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru in a ligher moment on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali and Alexander Vinokourov at the Astana team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Riders looking over a city model (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Alexander Vinokourov takes a 'selfie' at the Astana presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 The 2016 Astana team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Alexander Vinokourov takes a 'selfie' at the Astana presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 The 2016 Astana team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 The 2016 Astana team presentation took place in Kazakhstan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 The 2016 Astana team presentation took place in Kazakhstan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is introduced to the team's sponsors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 At the Astana presentation in Kazakhstan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Astana held their own press conference ahead of their team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 The Astana riders arrive for their team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Riders are offered a bite to eat at the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali will target the Giro d'Italia in 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Alexander Vinokourov presents an Astana team jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana presented their 2016 squad in Kazakstan on Saturday with Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru and Alexander Vinokourov all in attendance.

The team also celebrated their ten years in cycling with team manager, Vinokourov leading the celebrations.

"It's a special day for us. Ten years in cycling with Astana and we will be an ambassador for expo Astana 2017. It's a great day for us and for the Kazak nation," the former Olympic road race champion said.

The team recently held their December training camp in Spain and have targeted the Giro d'Italia with Nibali and the Tour de France with Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru.

On Sunday it was announced that manager Giuseppe Martinelli would step down from his current role with Dimitry Fofonov taking over. Cyclingnews understands that the management and sponsors were looking for a younger candidate to fill Martinelli's shoes, although the Italian will stay on as a director sportif in 2016.