Astana team presented as Martinelli steps down - gallery

The team also celebrated their ten years in cycling with team manager, Vinokourov leading the celebrations.
"It's a special day for us. Ten years in cycling with Astana and we will be an ambassador for expo Astana 2017. It's a great day for us and for the Kazak nation," the former Olympic road race champion said.
The team recently held their December training camp in Spain and have targeted the Giro d'Italia with Nibali and the Tour de France with Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru.
On Sunday it was announced that manager Giuseppe Martinelli would step down from his current role with Dimitry Fofonov taking over. Cyclingnews understands that the management and sponsors were looking for a younger candidate to fill Martinelli's shoes, although the Italian will stay on as a director sportif in 2016.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy