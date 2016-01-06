Castelli unveils Cannondale Pro Cycling 2016 kits - Gallery
The 'Argyle Armada' is back
Although Slipstream Sports hasn't yet officially unveiled the new Cannondale Pro Cycling team kits for 2016, clothing sponsor Castelli has posted a few photos of the new gear on its own website. The team will maintain the light green colours it adopted when Cannondale took over title sponsorship from Garmin last year, and Slipstream's ever-present argyle also returns.
The clothing manufacturer provided this description of the 2016 look: "The team’s signature argyle pattern takes a more prominent position on the jersey, as does the name of the 2016 naming sponsor, Cannondale. This Castelli-designed jersey brings together the Argyle Armada motif of Slipstream Sports with the strong green corporate colors of Cannondale to provide greater visibility in the group or from the helicopter, but with black shorts to keep the look classic."
