Castelli unveils Cannondale Pro Cycling 2016 kits - Gallery

Image 1 of 4 The new 2016 Cannondale Kit maintains the traditional argyle. (Image credit: Castelli) Image 2 of 4 The 2016 Cannondale Pro Cycling kit all together with the shorts and jersey. (Image credit: Castelli) Image 3 of 4 The shorts maintain a traditional black dominance with green bands at the bottom (Image credit: Castelli) Image 4 of 4 The 2016 argyle is subtle yet prominent on the new jerseys (Image credit: Castelli)

Although Slipstream Sports hasn't yet officially unveiled the new Cannondale Pro Cycling team kits for 2016, clothing sponsor Castelli has posted a few photos of the new gear on its own website. The team will maintain the light green colours it adopted when Cannondale took over title sponsorship from Garmin last year, and Slipstream's ever-present argyle also returns.

The clothing manufacturer provided this description of the 2016 look: "The team’s signature argyle pattern takes a more prominent position on the jersey, as does the name of the 2016 naming sponsor, Cannondale. This Castelli-designed jersey brings together the Argyle Armada motif of Slipstream Sports with the strong green corporate colors of Cannondale to provide greater visibility in the group or from the helicopter, but with black shorts to keep the look classic."