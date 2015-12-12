Majka joins Sagan to spearhead Tinkoff challenge in Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 5 Rafa Majka checking on his teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Rafa Majka tries to take off (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Rafa Majka leading the team ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Rafa Majka and Manuele Boaro at the Tinkoff-Saxo camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 A beaming Rafa Majka on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rafal Majka will join Peter Sagan at the Tour de San Luis in January as Tinkoff-Saxo look to start this season with a flourish.

Majka, who was third in the Vuelta a Espana this year, and won a stage of the Tour de France in July, will target the Giro d’Italia next May and the Polish rider is set to use the Argentinean stage race to open his 2016 campaign.

The race often attracts some of the best European climbers from the World Tour with Vincenzo Nibali, Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez all racing the event in previous years. The warm climate and the mountainous terrain provides riders with an alternative start to the season when compared to the Santos Tour Down Under.

“I want to improve day by day,” Rafal said in a press release. “I dream about winning a Grand Tour. That is my main motivation. I am happy with the evolution of my professional career.”

This will be Majka’s first appearance at the Tour de San Luis, although his teammate Peter Sagan has taken part in the event on several occasions.

“It will be the first time that I take part in the competition, but my teammates have told me that it is a tough race, with high temperatures. So I like it. I guess that it will be a great place to start my season.”





Majka is likely to race the Tour de France in July too as he looks to help secure Alberto Contador’s third title before the Spaniard retires from professional cycling at the end of the 2016 season. Majka has also confirmed that the Rio Olympic road race will also feature on his list of objectives for next season. The road course is one that suits the pure climbers, with Tour de France winner Chris Froome having already ridden reconnaissance over the course this year.

The Tour de San Luis runs from January 18-24. Along with Sagan and Majka, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana are also set to make their 2016 racing debuts at the event.

